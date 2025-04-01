Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland city councillors have clashed over a motion looking at actions to tackle child sexual exploitation, with Labour and Conservative leaders accusing each other of “politicising” the issue.

The latest meeting of Sunderland City Council saw a motion put forward by the Sunderland Conservatives entitled “The Jay Report Recommendations on Grooming Gangs”.

The motion asked Sunderland councillors to “endorse the request of colleagues at Oldham Council in their call for a national inquiry into child rape gangs”.

It also referenced the Labour Government’s recent announcement of Government-backed local inquiries and asked Sunderland councillors to “agree that [it] is inappropriate for Government ministers to expect local councils to conduct inquiries of such importance or to be able to appropriately resource them.”

The motion was referring to the conclusions of a previous national inquiry established by the Conservative government, and led by Professor Alexis Jay, and asked for Sunderland City Council to implement all “practicable” recommendations locally.

This included calls for an amendment to the council’s code of conduct to add a “mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse requirement”, as well as “exploring and implementing ways to make mandatory reporting compulsory for all employees” and exploring how a “mandatory reporting clause can be embedded into council contracts through procurement processes.”

The Conservative motion backing calls for another national inquiry was originally meant to be discussed at a meeting in January, 2025, when the issue was being discussed nationally.

However, the council motion was deferred to a meeting on March 26, 2025, due to the three-hour limit in place at Sunderland’s full council meetings.

Councillor Antony Mullen, Conservative Group leader, introduced the motion at the March 2025 meeting and said the “requirement to compel mandatory reporting” was important given findings of a previous national inquiry and scandals in other parts of the country.

This included “some figures in local government” effectively “covering up” issues for reasons such as “keeping the peace, keeping cohesion and other excuses”, and on the basis that they thought they were “doing the right thing”.

“This motion is far from trivial,” Cllr Mullen continued.

“It asks the chief executive and the political leadership to make it binding on all of us and tells the public that we will willingly be bound by a requirement to report any instance of child sexual abuse that we learn about.

“It says to the public that nothing is worthy of a cover-up and that to us the lives of children must be protected at any cost.”

Councillor Lyall Reed, deputy leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, said Sunderland City Council should join calls for a national inquiry because “this crisis is too vast and too complex for local councils alone to bear”.

“It’s unfair and absurd even for Government ministers to expect us to shoulder full inquiries without proper resources”, he added.

“But while we push for national accountability we cannot sit idle, this motion commits us to act locally, to do what we can, where we can, now.”

Councillor Michael Mordey, Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, launched an amendment to the motion which included asking Sunderland City Council to “note” rather than “endorse” Oldham Council’s calls for a national inquiry, with the amended motion stating that inquiries are “better carried out on a local level”.

The amendment expressed “regret” that the previous Conservative Government “did not act” on recommendations of a report into grooming gangs, or the wider Jay Report, before the previous Government left office and “strongly endorsed” the new Labour Government’s “approach to this issue”.

This included what was described as “strengthening the law, taking forward recommendations from independent inquiries, and supporting stronger police action and protection for victims.”

The Labour amendment shared similar actions as the Conservative motion, such as instructing council officers to implement all Jay Review recommendations that can “practicably be adopted locally”, with the council’s chief executive responsible for their implementation.

But councillor Antony Mullen, leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, claimed the motion was being “made political in a way that it wasn’t before” by “endorsing the Labour Government’s approach’, including its announcement on local enquiries.

The Conservative councillor said the Labour amendment was a “new motion” and an “absolute breach of the rules”, however the Mayor of Sunderland ruled that the amendment could be debated.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said child sexual exploitation was a “very emotive subject” and that “far too many children have been failed”.

Specific reference was made to the “failure of institutions to act, be it in care homes in Rochdale, Asian grooming gangs in Rotherham or Telford [and] the abuse covered up within faith institutions including the Church of England and the Catholic Church”.

Cllr Mordey said the Labour Party had called for and supported a national independent inquiry into the issue while in opposition nationally but noted that the previous Conservative Government had “failed to implement a single recommendation” from the final inquiry report.

The council leader also questioned whether another lengthy national inquiry was “in the best interest of victims” and accused the Sunderland Conservatives of “trying to exploit the issue for political gain”, adding the Conservative Party were “terrified of losing votes to Reform UK”.

Cllr Mordey said the local Conservative Party had several opportunities to bring a motion on the issue to full council when the Conservative Party was in Government and added that the Conservatives were “peddling prejudice politics ahead of actually protecting children.”

He also maintained that the Labour Government was “putting victims first” and would “absolutely support local areas and the police” to uncover criminal activity.

Councillor Michael Butler, Labour cabinet member for children’s services, child poverty and skills, said all Jay Report recommendations should be “implemented at the earliest opportunity” and while noting that the original Conservative motion had “some fantastic points”, he said Labour’s amendment “goes further.”

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Lynne Dagg, who has worked with an organisation tackling the sexual exploitation of children, said it was “too easy to blame grooming gangs” and that grooming manifests in “lots of different ways”.

“The new [Government] legislation is designed that no matter what kind of exploitation the children are subjected to, the Government is aiming to stop it,” she added.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, said there were “valid points” in the motion as amended by Labour.

However, he added the Lib Dems couldn’t support it because it “negates and reverses the entire thrust of the original motion”, as well as asking council to “strongly endorse” the Labour Government’s approach to the issue.

Conservative Group leader, councillor Antony Mullen, accused Sunderland’s Labour Group of turning the motion into a “political debate”, as well as changing the Conservative motion’s meaning to make it supportive of the Labour Government.

Cllr Mullen maintained Labour’s motion shouldn’t have been allowed to be discussed and called for the Mayor of Sunderland to be replaced as meeting chair, but was told by the council’s legal representative that the ruling of the Mayor “may not be challenged during a meeting.”

Cllr Mullen said the Conservative Group would not be participating in the vote on the Labour motion “as a protest.”

Conservative councillor Michael Dixon also said the original Conservative motion was a non-political “motion of concern” and that Cllr Mordey’s suggestion that the Conservatives were trying to “appease Reform” was “insulting.”

After being put to a final vote, the Labour amendment was approved with 42 votes in favour and 11 votes against.

The Sunderland Conservatives, in a statement released after the council meeting, said councillors had chosen to abstain rather than endorse what they described as an “inadequate response.”