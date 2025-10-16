Plans for a new “up-to-date” council vehicle depot on the outskirts of Sunderland have been officially resubmitted.

Sunderland City Council has submitted a fresh application to its own planning department seeking permission to develop a site south of Cygnet Way in the Rainton Bridge area.

The site at Rainton Bridge Business Park has been earmarked as the new location for the council’s ‘Houghton Depot’, which is currently based at Market Place Industrial Estate around 2km away.

CGI image of how new relocated council depot at Rainton Bridge Business Park could look | Sunderland City Council/LDRS

This includes winter maintenance and gritters, refuse collection (including domestic, recycling and bulky waste), local services such as street cleansing, grounds maintenance and parks and arbor services.

A previous design and access statement noted a new “state-of-the-art facility” was required due to the “many and varied changes in commercial and domestic circumstances over time” and the “restrictive” nature of the existing depot site.

A “notification of intent to withdraw application” published on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website noted the withdrawal decision followed discussions “on the [site’s] redline in relation to fire safety”.

The email noted that “various options” had been presented to project bosses and that it was “agreed that the cleanest route would be to withdraw the application and resubmit with an amended redline taking into account the required buffer land.”

Sunderland City Council, in a statement, stressed there were “no issues with fire safety” related to the planning application and confirmed the local authority was “withdrawing and resubmitting its application to reflect the most cost-effective development solution.”

The resubmitted planning application for a new “up-to-date” depot facility has now been lodged with Sunderland City Council’s planning department, with a decision expected on the scheme by the end of January, 2026.

The planning listing said the scheme would “comprise of office, welfare and workshop areas, fleet vehicle garages, a gritter vehicle shed and salt barn (8,000 tonne capacity) building”.

Plans also include “external hardstanding areas for additional fleet parking, skip storage and ancillary facilities (including a truck wash bay, refuelling area, EV charging and containerised storage)” and “staff parking for 50 vehicles”.

A design and access statement said that “providing a new facility would allow Sunderland City Council to work more effectively”.

It was noted that the “proposed new depot would further support the local community by providing a purpose built depot, with offices, welfare facilities, workshops and storage, a garage to house various vehicles such as road sweepers, tractors, grass cutters, trailers and equipment”, along with an “enclosed, covered salt barn and a garage to house the gritter vehicles”.

Council planning documents added the “new location will provide better and greater access to major roads, enabling them to deploy fleet vehicles more efficiently and effectively within the local communities”.

Issues with the council’s current Houghton Depot, described in planning documents as the “service’s oldest depot”, include the site being “physically restrictive”, the buildings being “energy inefficient compared to current building standards and […] expensive to run and maintain” and the site being “close to a very busy road junction, that has seen a significant increase in vehicular movement over the decades”.

It was noted that “a considerable capital investment would be required to upgrade/extend the existing buildings to meet the current energy efficiency and equality regulations, but the physical site area would still be too small to meet the needs and demands of the depot”.

By moving the proposed depot to a new site, the council’s intention is to “place the new depot within an area that has safer and improved access to the major road network”.

Under the plans, the proposed main depot building would be built towards the north of the main site, aligned with Cygnet Way, while the salt barn and gritter vehicle garage would be “located generally in the south and east, making use of the topography of the site”.

Planning documents confirm a “single access is to be formed off Cygnet Way and is intended to allow for optimum vision splays along the road” and that the depot would “provide a modern, obstruction free environment, with the ability to evolve and grow to meet the changing needs of the various services”.

The site is “not intended to be publicly accessible” and would include fencing and “security gates at the main vehicle and pedestrian entrances, which provides clear segregation of the external ‘public’ area adjacent to the site, along Cygnet Way and the operational facilities within the site”.

The design and access statement adds: “The development will meet the aspirations of Sunderland City Council to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and environmental impact.

“The client aspiration for the scheme is to minimise carbon emissions as far as practicable and the design and construction of the new station reflects this.

“The depot will be fully electric with no mains gas provided to the site.

“The orientation of the main depot building provides an opportunity to utilise renewable energy in the form of solar photovoltaic panels […] the choice of building fabric will have a large impact on the building’s heating systems and will form an important part of the energy saving strategy that is to be implemented.”

Applicants added that the “scheme provides electric vehicle [EV]charging to meet fleet vehicle requirements over the next five years, with ducting infrastructure to be installed to allow further roll out as the demand for EV fleet vehicles increases beyond this period.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of January 13, 2026.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02295/LP3

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/