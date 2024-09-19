Noise complaint over two-day 'rave' after Washington Weekender at Lambton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A resident has questioned a council’s decision to allow a two-day ‘rave’ to be held in a nearby park.

Hundreds of people attended the Washington Weekender at Lambton Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Trevor Regan, a resident of nearby General’s Wood in Washington, questioned Durham County Council’s decision to allow the event to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told a cabinet meeting: “Why [has] Durham County Council, for the last two years, granted a licence for the Lambton Estate to hold a rave over two consecutive days, between 12 midday and 11pm in the evening, which causes significant noise pollution for thousands of residents in the area?

Lambton Castle, where the Washington Weekender festival was held

“This is not just noise pollution in the garden it’s in our homes. My wife had a migraine when the rave was on and it’s very painful for her to endure this noise in our own home which we have lived in for 25 years.

“Why do you do this and will you continue to do this?”

Washington Weekender marketed itself as a “fantastic time with live music, food, and funfair rides for all ages. It hosted local bands and DJ sets playing “Old Skool anthems” during the two-day event.

The festival was held in the historic Lambton Estate, near Chester-le-Street, and on the grounds of Lambton Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Mr Regan’s concerns Durham County Council said the event was held after receiving the appropriate licence from the local authority.

John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for rural communities and highways, said: “A licence for Lambton Estates to carry out one licensed event per year was granted in May 2024 following a statutory consultation process.

“The Licensing Act allows for licences to be reviewed by an authority if a complainant applies to the council for this to happen.

“Reviews are designed to consider whether the following licensing objectives are being promoted, prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the protection of children from harm.”

The organisers of Washington Weekender were contacted for comment.