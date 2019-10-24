Night out at bounce bingo lands friends in court after police spotted unusual behaviour

The two friends were stopped by police

Codie Osmond, 23, of Newstead Court, Washington, and Claire Louise Lumley, 34, of Kirklea Road, Houghton, both admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol.

Mum-of-two, Osmond, also admitted a second charge of driving without insurance.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said a police officer spotted a Vauxhall Corsa pull over in the early hours of the morning in Fence Houses on September 24 and the two women swapped places from the passenger and driving seats.

He thought this was unusual at 3.30am and stopped the car.

Mr Anderson said: “Both of them failed a roadside breath test.”

He said the friends had been to bounce bingo and got a taxi to Lumley’s home and went to bed.

However, Osmond felt ill in the night and Lumley offered to take her home.

Reading from Lumley’s statement, Mr Anderson said: “I went to take Codie home, but I felt a bit dizzy, so pulled over and Codie continued to drive to her home.”

Susan Grey, defending Lumley, said: “Her friend wasn’t feeling too well, and she offered to take her home. She herself started to feel ill and her friend took over the driving.

“Because of the mistake she made that night she is going to find herself in great difficulty. She has just started employment as a carer and in that employment she would be expected to utilise a vehicle at work and drive around, that is not going to be the case now.”

Michelle Stonley, defending Osmond said: “There was a long period of time before she drove that car and she believed she would be alright to drive.

“This was an isolated incident and one that will not be repeated again by Ms Osmond.

“She is extremely ashamed and embarrassed about being in the court and she said being at the police station and here in the court has been the worst experience of her life, one which she doesn’t want to repeat.

“She pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and was very compliant with the police.”