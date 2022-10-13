Next steps approved to give Sunderland footballing legends Freedom of the City

Plans to recognise three Sunderland footballing legends with a prestigious civic award have taken a step forward, following a decision by council chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet have backed a report on the latest nominations for the Honorary Freedom of the City, the highest honour the city can bestow.

Freedoms are traditionally given by Sunderland City Council to those who have made “significant positive contributions to the reputation and wellbeing of the city and its residents”.

The trio of footballing stars are set to get the high honour.

The latest nominations include former Sunderland AFC star Gary Bennett MBE and England ‘Lionesses’ Stephanie Houghton MBE and Jill Scott MBE.

The report presented to cabinet on Thursday, October 13, described the figures as “persons of distinction” who have “rendered eminent services to the city”.

Gary Bennett is nominated and recognised as an example of the commitment and achievement he sets in combating racism in football and as an ambassador for Sunderland and role model for young people.

Stephanie Houghton, who captained the squad in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and won more than 100 caps, is nominated in recognition of the commitment and achievement she sets in women’s sport and as a role model for young people in Sunderland.

Jill Scott during a media day at The Lensbury, Teddington.

Jill Scott, a member of the Euro 2022 ‘Lionesses’ squad that delighted the nation this summer, is nominated for her ambassadorial role, her commitments and achievements in women’s sport and as a role model for young people.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, described the planned recipients as “notable and deserving individuals”.

Speaking at City Hall this week, he said: “The cabinet will recall the hugely positive impact on the city and our residents when the Honorary Freedom of the City was conferred upon the 1973 FA Cup-winning team in January this year.

“As set out in the cabinet report, these three individuals who it is now proposed should receive the Honorary Freedom are highly respected inspirational footballing figures who through hard work and commitment have achieved great things.

“As a result, they all hold a special place in the hearts of the people of Sunderland”.

Following the cabinet decision this week, the recommendation for three Honorary Freedom of the City nominations will go to a full council meeting for decision later this year.

The council’s chief executive, in consultation with the leader of the council, will also agree “all appropriate arrangements for the formal ceremony at an extraordinary meeting” in future.

Councillor Julia Potts, a Liberal Democrat member who previously called for the footballing legends to receive the honour, welcomed the cabinet decision.

Cllr Potts added: “I’m over the moon that the cabinet has given backing to this plan to award Freedom of the City of Sunderland to Jill Scott, Steph Houghton and Gary Bennett.

“They have represented our city and our country impeccably and are truly deserving of this honour.

“I am sure that councillors from all parties will now give the nomination their seal of approval when it is debated and voted upon at the meeting of all 75 city councillors in November.”

The nominations of Jill Scott and Stephanie Houghton were also previously welcomed by Sunderland City Council’s Conservatives.

Councillor Josh McKeith, speaking in September, 2022, said: “They have made a fantastic contribution to football in this country and deserved to be recognised for that.”

The Honorary Freedom of the City has been awarded to several individuals and groups over the years.

This includes the late John Hays, founder of Hays Travel, Nissan’s chief performance officer Trevor Mann, Niall Quinn MBE and television reporter Kate Adie.

