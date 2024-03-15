Next steps agreed for plans to award Freedom of the City to Sunderland stalwarts Kevin Ball and Ger Fowler

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to recognise two Sunderland stalwarts with prestigious civic awards have taken a step forward, following a decision by city leaders this week.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors has backed new nominations for the Honorary Freedom of the City, the highest honour the city can bestow.

Freedoms are traditionally given by Sunderland City Council to those who have made “significant positive contributions to the reputation and wellbeing of the city and its residents”.

The latest nominations include Sunderland AFC legend Kevin Ball who has been involved with the club for more than 30 years.

A cabinet report states his “popularity with generations of supporters has earned him a special place in Sunderland AFC’s history” and as a “proud, adopted Mackem he embodies the hard-working and honest spirit of the club and the city”.

The second recipient proposed for the award is ex-serviceman Gerard ‘Ger’ Fowler, for his work with the Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership and for founding Veterans in Crisis.

Mr Fowler is also a senior lecturer at the University of Sunderland and has won numerous awards for services to veterans, including an English Veterans Award for ‘leader of the year’.

A report presented to cabinet this week described the figures as “persons of distinction” who have “rendered eminent services to the city”.

It was noted Kevin Ball had been nominated “in recognition of the example of commitment and achievement he sets in sport and football, as an ambassador for Sunderland and a role model for young people in the city”.

Meanwhile, Ger Fowler has been recognised for the “example of commitment and achievement he sets in supporting the city’s veteran community, as an ambassador for Sunderland and a role model for young people in the city”.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, previously described the figures as “well-deserved nominations” for the Freedom of the City.

Speaking at City Hall this week, the council leader added: “As we’re all very well aware, the city’s footballing legends hold an incredibly special place in the hearts of the people of Sunderland.

“Similarly, Sunderland has a reputation for being a very welcoming, caring and inclusive place with a strong sense of community spirit, with groups and individuals working tirelessly across the voluntary and community sector to help, support, guide, advise and provide opportunities for our residents.

“It’s therefore proposed to nominate the two aforementioned highly valued and respected figures in their fields for consideration to receive the Honorary Freedom of the City.

“The proposal will formally recognise their achievements and contributions to the city, along with the respect the people of Sunderland hold for them”.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet agreed the next steps for the Freedom of the City nominations on March 14, 2024, at City Hall.

This includes recommending the nominations to a future full council meeting for agreement.

Subject to the meeting, further arrangements on a Freedom of the City ceremony will be announced in due course.

The council’s chief executive, in consultation with the leader of the council, will agree “all appropriate arrangements for the formal ceremony at an extraordinary meeting of the council to be held at the earliest opportunity”.

Sunderland City Council has a tradition of nominating residents, groups and organisations for the Freedom of the City.

In 2023, footballing champions Jill Scott and Steph Houghton, and Gary Bennett were recognised.

In 2022, the Sunderland 1973 FA Cup Squad were granted the Freedom of the City for their ongoing achievement and contribution to the city’s wellbeing.

Other people to receive the Freedom of the City include the late John Hays, founder of Hays Travel, Nissan’s chief performance officer Trevor Mann, Niall Quinn MBE and Joël Batteux, the Mayor of Sunderland’s twin-town Saint-Nazaire.

Television reporter Kate Adie has also been granted Freedom of the City.