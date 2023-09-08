Next steps agreed for new flood alleviation schemes to protect nearly 200 Sunderland homes

Sunderland's City Hall.

Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet has agreed the next steps for major flood alleviation schemes at Caroline Street in Hetton and to benefit properties in Pallion and Deptford Terrace.

Senior councillors agreed to start the process of appointing a contractor(s) for three schemes to protect a total of 182 properties from internal flooding.

According to a report presented to cabinet, full funding has been secured from the Environment Agency for the delivery of the works.

Councillor Martin Haswell (Lib Dem, Pallion)

This follows successful applications to the Environment Agency for Flood Defence Grant in Aid, which aims to support projects delivering ‘flood risk benefits and outcomes’.

The cabinet report adds the cost estimate for the three schemes would be £3.625 million, which includes “appropriate contingency for any risks retained by the council as part of the contract for the works.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City, introduced a report on the project at City Hall on September 7, 2023.

The flood alleviation schemes would cover 39 properties in Caroline Street in Hetton, 97 properties in Pallion and 46 properties in Deptford Terrace.

These properties have been confirmed at risk of flooding following “hydraulic modelling” of the three areas.

Cllr Johnston said the schemes would include highway and drainage improvements bringing some relief to residents “affected by extreme weather conditions”.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for children, learning and skills, also welcomed the successful grant funding for the project.

Cllr Williams said: “I’m really happy that it’s fully funded through the Environment Agency and I urge officers to look to be able to pull in funding for other schemes.

“The devastation of a flood is just unworkable after that, you lose everything and it’s that concern about how you move ahead.

“So I really welcome this [report]”.

The cabinet report added the duration of the works would be “dependent on the availability of site access routes and road closures but is estimated to take up to 46 weeks for all three locations”.

However due to “planned workloads and the statutory consultee processrequired prior to the works”, the flood alleviation works are not expected to start until December, 2023.

Planned works to benefit properties in Pallion have been welcomed by ward councillor Martin Haswell.

This includes properties to the west of Pallion shopping terrace, including low-lying areas like Garfield Street and Sheridan Street.

Midmoor Road and Exeter, Mortimer, Oxford, Stratfield and Edwin Streets in Pallion will also get new drainage infrastructure.

Councillor Martin Haswell, Lib Dem representative for Pallion, said: “It is fantastic news that Sunderland Council is finally signing off the scheme to use this funding to protect homes in the Pallion terraces from repeated flooding.

“Local people have suffered from flooding and the risk of flooding for far too long.

“The prospect of new drainage systems and gullies will give people in Pallion peace of mind that their homes shouldn’t flood again when we get heavy downpours.