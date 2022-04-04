Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently validated a planning application for a single-storey building at 18 Warwick Terrace.

This included changing the use of an existing storage garage to make way for a hot food takeaway with extraction equipment.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the plans would “bring a vibrant use to the ground floor” and would “enhance the area”.

Plans are in for a new takeaway in Silksworth. Picture c/o Google Images.

According to the planning application, the hot food takeaway would create four full-time jobs and two part-time roles.

Applicants say that up to six car parking spaces would be available towards the south of the property, as well as cycle parking being available on the street.

The planning statement goes on to say: “The interiors of the building will be in accordance to the kitchen standards, footfall and usage of the takeaway food shop.

“Taking consideration for counter heights, arrangement of services within the area [would be] according to the planning guidelines.

“The proposed use is considered to have a positive benefit upon the surrounding [area] in creating employment opportunities for the people and also utilizing the space.”

Applicants say the proposed extraction equipment would be designed to “create a ‘natural’ draw [with] no mechanical ventilation required and zero noise and vibration”.

Proposed opening hours also include 10am-10pm to help minimise noise impacts on neighbours.

A decision on the change of use planning application is expected to be made by the end of May, 2022.