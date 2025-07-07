Plans for a new training academy on Wearside specialising in construction, gas, plumbing and “green trades” have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for an industrial building at 40 Pallion Trading Estate, opposite the city’s Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

Applicant Learning Curve Group is seeking planning permission to change the use of the building from an industrial unit to a “training and education centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40 Pallion Trading Estate, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

A “planning appraisal” document submitted with the planning application provides further details of the development and what is proposed.

It was noted that the training and education centre would be “specifically for construction, gas, plumbing and green trades”.

Those behind the scheme argued that there was “clear synergy between the proposed use and the function of the wider industrial estate, and indeed Sunderland’s economic needs more generally.”

Planning documents stated that Learning Curve Group intends to convert the unit into a training academy covering a range of areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes level one and two training in trades like bricklaying, carpentry, painting, electrical, and plumbing and level two / three training in “green technologies” such as solar, heat pumps, electric vehicle charging and battery storage.

Applicants added the site would be linked to bootcamps for 16–18-year-olds and adult retraining/apprenticeships “as targeted by NECA (North East Combined Authority)”.

The planning appraisal said “any proposed change of use may be required to assess the highways impact of the development with respect to the generation of additional traffic on the network compared to trips generated by the occupation of the unit for B-Class employment use, or in relation to the provision of car parking”.

It was noted that the planning application would “need to demonstrate that the proposed use would not negatively affect the activities of other businesses operating within the Pallion Industrial Estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted floor plans include a large training and education area along with office space and classroom and toilet facilities.

A submitted planning application notes the site was “previously used by Sunderland AFC as a distribution centre” and that the number of car parking spaces on site would remain unchanged under new proposals.

Opening hours applied for include 8.30am-5pm, Monday to Friday, although no details of proposed employment are provided in the planning application.

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 27, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00964/FUL