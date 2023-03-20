Sunderland City Council’s planning department, this month, received an application for land off Armstrong Road near the Washington B&Q store.

This included a bid to revitalise the vacant site by building new single-storey coffee shop and restaurant buildings with associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure works.

As part of the plans around 42 parking spaces are proposed, including four disabled spaces, as well as electric vehicle charging spaces and cycle parking, with vehicular access taken from Cragside Road.

Plans are in.

Both units will also incorporate internal seating areas, serving and back of house areas and additional outdoor seating areas.

The plans have been submitted by applicant Buccleuch Property (Beckton) Limited along with supporting documents.

A planning statement confirms the Burger King restaurant would open between 10am-11pm while the Starbucks coffee shop would open between 5am-11pm.

Those behind the development have claimed it will create around 50 full/part-time jobs, with 30-35 jobs linked to Burger King and up to 20 jobs linked to Starbucks.

New Starbucks and Burger King ‘drive-thrus’ planned for vacant site off Armstrong Road, Washington. Picture: Google Maps

The planning statement adds: “The proposals represent an opportunity to complete the redevelopment of this long-term vacant development opportunity site, which when combined with the adjacent DPD Logistics Warehouse represents an investment of over £20million in the local economy by the applicant.

“The principles outlined within this statement and the accompanying design and access statement, would secure a high-quality fit-for-purpose development that would lead to the reuse of previously developed land in a sustainable location and provide economic growth and employment generation within the area through both construction and operational phases”.

Planning documents state that the development, if approved, would create “more than 40 construction employment opportunities over the course of a 23-25 week construction period”.

It was also noted that future occupiers Burger King and Starbucks have their own “corporate responsibility and sustainability strategies” which aim to “support and positively contribute to local communities”.

The planning statement adds: “It is considered that through the adoption and implementation of these strategy documents, both occupiers are committed to making a positive and meaningful contribution towards the improvement of economic, social and environmental factors at a local, regional and national scale”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision will be made by May 4, 2023.