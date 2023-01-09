Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for a section of greenspace near the Queen Alexandra Road and Tunstall Road roundabout.

Plans were submitted by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd and included a 15-metre-high street pole and equipment cabinets linked to H3G, which is known as company ‘Three’.

The application for ‘prior approval’ formed part of the company’s plan to expand its 5G network.

Landscaped greenspace at the junction of Queen Alexandra Road and Tunstall Road. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

During council consultation on the plans however, the application sparked opposition from neighbours and local St Michael’s ward councillors Michael Dixon and Peter Wood.

The councillors, in a joint statement, said the proposed site was “inappropriate” and that the mast’s height would make it an “unwelcome daily eyesore” for residents living nearby, as well as “dominating the landscape to an unacceptable extent”.

Around six objections from members of the public were also submitted, with one comment raising concerns about the proposed siting of the “huge structure” near a historic conservation area and close to schools and residential properties.

Other concerns raised by objectors ranged from loss of property value to health impacts, alongside calls for alternative locations to be explored for the telecoms mast.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on January 3, 2023.

A planning notice stated the development’s “scale, siting, and design would introduce an obtrusive and over dominant feature into the streetscene”.

As a result, council planners explained, the development would cause “demonstrable harm to the visual amenity and character and appearance of the area”.

A council decision report added: “It is considered that the proposed installation, by reason of its position, height and bulk would cause demonstrable harm to the character and appearance of the area and appear as a highly discordant feature within the prevailing streetscene”.

Following the council refusal decision, applicants have said they will continue to work with Sunderland City Council to “find a way forward”.

A Three spokesperson added: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Sunderland.

“We want to offer the local area a great network experience and our planners determined that a new site was required to deliver it.

“In order to reduce the visual impact of the mast, we proposed installing our latest design, which utilises a slimmer design that minimises its height and size.

“We will work with the council to find a way forward.”