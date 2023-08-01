Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved proposals for part of the former Dewhirst clothing factory site in Pennywell.

In recent years, the area has been redeveloped with a KFC drive-thru restaurant, Aldi foodstore and Wickes all opening for business.

New plans to build a Greggs bakery and Starbucks coffee shop on the remaining parcel of land at the site, off the A183 Chester Road, were submitted to the city council’s planning department during 2023

Part of proposed site for new Greggs and Starbucks drive-thru branches (July, 2023)

It was proposed to locate the buildings within a landscaped area with seating, new pedestrian routes, a 40-space car park, cycle stands, charging stations for electric vehicles and servicing areas.

During council consultation on the plans, three letters of representation were submitted raising a range of concerns, including increased litter, odour and noise and “poor access arrangements”.

At a meeting on July 31, 2023, at City Hall, Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee gave the stamp of approval to the plans.

The decision was in line with the advice of council planning officers, who had recommended the scheme for approval.

Old Dewhirst Factory site in Pennywell. Picture: Google Maps.

Councillors heard that screening and planting works on site would tackle privacy concerns, and that noise levels from site operations were acceptable in terms of impacts on residential amenity.

During discussion of the application, several councillors praised the proposed development and noted the benefits for the local area.

Councillor Michael DIxon said: “I go up to this area quite often and it strikes me at the moment as being slightly open and slightly piecemeal development that has occurred so far.

“So I welcome this application and think it will enhance the area both commercially and hopefully give facilities for the residents too”.

Councillor Iain Scott added: “It’s adding further amenity to an area where we have seen development in fits and starts.

“It’s going to create jobs for the area and it’s going to create an extra layer to the neighbourhood economy, so I’m really happy to see this coming to planning”.

A council committee report said a number of potential alternative sites had been considered for the development but discounted as they were unsuitable.

It was noted that Greggs “already operates 19 outlets across the city centre and various district and local centres in Sunderland” and was looking to expand into “locations with much larger catchment areas”.

A planning statement submitted to council officials last year also confirmed that Starbucks and Greggs required new facilities “in close proximity to the A19 corridor and on a key arterial route into Sunderland”.

The planning statement added that the Pennywell development would “bring back into use previously developed land and support around 20 full-time jobs.”

Under planning conditions, works on the new Greggs and Starbucks branches must take place within three years.