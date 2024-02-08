New specialist children's home planned for Sunderland on site near Mowbray Park
Plans for a new specialist children’s home on Wearside have been submitted to city development chiefs.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 5 Saint Bedes Park, which sits near Mowbray Park in the city’s Hendon ward.
Applicant and care provider ROC Group is seeking permission to convert the building from a residential property to a children’s home use.
An application form submitted to council officials provides more details on the development.
This includes the children’s home being aimed at those aged eight to 17 with “autism, learning disabilities and sensory impairment”.
The planning application adds: “The children’s home is staffed on a rota basis, with none of the staff permanently residing at the property.
“There will be no change to the layout of the property and no additional parking required.
“There is currently off-road parking with space for four vehicles to the rear of the property.
“As our staff work on a rota basis, there is no requirement for any additional parking”.
It was noted that the property had five bedrooms, a toilet, one bathroom and two en-suite bathrooms over three floors, and that “no amendments to this layout” were proposed.
A heritage statement submitted to council officials added: “The proposed works to the property are minimal and would preserve the special qualities of the Ashbrooke Conservation Area”.
According to the applicant’s website, ROC Group provides “care solutions for children, young people and families in the North East of England”.
The provider offers a range of services including supported accommodation, children’s homes, family support, and outreach and respite services for those with additional needs.
A decision on plans for the new children’s home on Wearside will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 29, 2024.
For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal and search reference: 23/02476/FUL