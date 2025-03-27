Plans for a self-storage development on Wearside have been withdrawn by applicants days before a crunch decision-making meeting, after council planners recommended the scheme for refusal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee were due to consider an application for land off Ferryboat Lane in the city’s Castle ward.

Developers were seeking permission to change the use of vacant land in the North Hylton area “for the storage of containers for self-storage hire, including associated access, landscaping and boundary treatments”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the proposed self-storage facility was for “use by the public” for “private or business storage purposes only” and would allow for the “siting of storage containers of varying sizes.”

A planning statement confirmed “24/7 access is required” but said that workers who have storage on site for business purposes visit two to three times per week on average, and that domestic customers on average visit once every three months after loading, with customers having to abide by set “load times” on site.

City councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee were due to vote on the application and to consider a report from council officers on the proposed development.

However, council planning officers recommended refusal after raising a list of issues ranging from noise and impacts on wildlife, to the loss of open space and traffic impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recommendation follows a council consultation exercise on the application, where around 66 objections were received by members of the public.

Public concerns included the number of existing self-storage developments in the area, impacts on nearby homes from noise, ecological impacts on local wildlife and highway safety issues due to increased traffic using “narrow roads”.

Comments were also raised by a number of Castle ward councillors, including councillor Allison Chisnall, who said the plan “impacts on both the residential amenity, ecology of the area, environmental health and loss of heritage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of the Planning and Highways Committee meeting on March 31, 2025, recommended the application for refusal for six reasons.

This included the applicant failing to “demonstrate that the proposed use could not be accommodated within a designated employment area”.

The council’s environmental health officer noted the site was near residential properties and advised that a “proposed 24-hour use would lead to a potential negative impact on local amenity from noise during night-time hours”, such as noise from vehicles, as well as people “accessing the proposed containers (such as the movement of items, equipment or machinery)”.

Elsewhere, the council’s ecologist raised concerns about proposed lighting and “likely significant effects on nocturnal wildlife” and council officers said the “application lacks evidence that post-development, the site would still function as part of an ecological network”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highway safety was also raised as an issue, namely “conflict for users of the multi-use route with an entrance located on the opposite side of the road” and it was argued that the “scale of trips generated would lead to an increase in vehicles to the detriment and safe passage of other road traffic”, along with “a loss of land safeguarded for future highway improvements”.

The report added that “Highways England have also advised that the application lacks a ‘road restraint risk assessment’ given the location of the site close to the A19 and lacks clarity upon the impact of the proposed flood lighting”.

The final reasons for refusal included the “loss of open space” which had been identified in a council greenspace audit as “forming part of a wider stretch of land with a primary purpose of ‘natural and semi natural greenspace’ and a secondary purpose as a ‘green corridor'”.

Council planning officers added that the application failed to “propose any compensation for the loss of open space” and the sixth reason for refusal included the development failing to “protect, conserve and enhance the varied landscape character”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that the development would “enclose an area of open space with a variety of development; including a close board fence facing onto Ferryboat Lane, lighting with a height of up to 7.5 metres and storage with a maximum height of around 2.6 metres”.

In this context, planners said the “cumulative impact would be a commercial form of development upon an area of previously open and green space within a generally residential context.”

The applicant was listed in council planning documents as “West Estates Development Ltd C/o Lichfields”.

A planning statement, referenced in a council committee report, said the applicant “operates an existing self-storage facility within Sunrise Enterprise Park and has identified a demand for further capacity in this area due to high take-up rates”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted that “given the nature of self-storage uses which favour undeveloped land capable of accommodating the siting of shippingcontainers, as well as lack of such available or developable land within Sunrise Enterprise Park, this prompted the acquisition of the site and the development proposals seeking planning permission.”

The self-storage development application was due to be heard by the Planning and Highways Committee next week but it has been confirmed that the applicant has withdrawn the plans.

The withdrawal decision was issued on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, via Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.

Any similar application for the site would require a fresh planning application to be submitted to council planning bosses.

For more information on the application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/00560/FUL