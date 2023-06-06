Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 12 Frederick Street in the Hendon ward, which sits adjacent to Lynas House.

According to plans submitted by applicant A & A Properties & Lettings Ltd, 12 Frederick Street was formerly used as a hot food takeaway but is now vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans aim to convert the building into a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO), with shared kitchen, living and bathroom facilities.

General view of Frederick Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

A planning application submitted to council officials states the bedrooms would meet national space standards and would have “appropriate fire safety measures” in place.

The planning application adds: “The external appearance of the property will remain largely unchanged, with minor alterations to the existing entrance and windows to ensure compliance with building regulations and energy efficiency requirements.

“The proposal includes the installation of an appropriate fire detection and alarm system, as well as a secure cycle storage facility for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development is consistent with the local planning policies and will make efficient use of an existing building that is currently vacant and abandoned.

“The proposal will provide much-needed accommodation for residents, and will not have any adverse impacts on the character of the area or neighbouring properties”.

As the building sits within a conservation area, the plans were submitted with a heritage statement.

Those behind the scheme said the HMO conversion aimed to “maintain and enhance the architectural features and streetscape of the area” while “adapting the internal spaces to provide comfortable residential accommodation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heritage statement added: “We are confident that the proposed change of use will contribute positively to the revitalization and diversification of the local area while preserving its rich heritage”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by July 19, 2023.