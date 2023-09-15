News you can trust since 1873
New Peterlee micropub narrowly wins permission to open in former betting shop

A new micro pub offering real ales, cocktails and afternoon teas is due to open inside a former town centre betting shop.
By Bill Edgar
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Ales ‘N’ Tails has been given the green light to open in Peterlee after taking over the former home of the Coral bookmakers, opposite The Fiver Quarter Wetherspoons pub.

Landlord Sean Sayers received approval at a Durham County Council planning meeting although concerns were raised over the impact another pub in the town would have.

Peterlee town councillor Audrey Laing said: “I feel we have more than enough bars, restaurants and takeaways in Peterlee. I feel that the detrimental impact of this application would contribute further to anti-social behaviour, addiction and violence through alcohol.

Micropub Ales 'N' Tails will open inside the former Coral bookmakers, in Peterlee town centre.Micropub Ales 'N' Tails will open inside the former Coral bookmakers, in Peterlee town centre.
“This proposed venue is very close to daytime facilities where elderly and young people visit. I’ve found this location totally inappropriate.”

Cllr Diane Howarth, who represents the town’s East ward, added: “Peterlee has a high rate of alcohol problems and to add to this with another licensed premises would be fuelling the problem.”

But Mr Sayers said: “Ales ‘N’ Tails will combine a micro pub, cocktail bar and tea rooms that are tastefully decorated in a quaint fashion.

“We will provide a selection of locally produced real ales and beers, cocktails and afternoon teas all from local produce.

“Not only will it bring revenue and employment to the town, it will bring an establishment which is unique to Peterlee, where they can meet friends and family.”

The plans were approved by councilors by seven votes to five.

Ales ‘N’ Tails is due to open later this year.

