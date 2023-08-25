New 'Paper Shop' cafe/restaurant approved for empty premises in Cleadon Village

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a business unit at South End in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward.

The unit was previously occupied by a business named ‘Steve’s News’ with new plans aiming to change the use from retail to a café/restaurant.

According to signage plans submitted to council planning officials, the new venue is expected to be called ‘Paper Shop’.

Proposed floor plans set out space for an accessible toilet, a ‘front-of-house’ area with more than thirty seats and a kitchen area.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans around seven neighbour objections were submitted and later summarised in a council report.

Concerns ranged from privacy issues linked to proposed window seats and fears about noise and cooking smells, to concerns about increased parking pressures from staff and visitors.

During the planning application process an ‘external extract flue’ was deleted from the proposed scheme.

After considering the amended planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 24, 2023.

A council decision report noted that the change of use of the premises from retail to a restaurant “did not amount to development that requires planning permission”.

Council planners noted that the applicant had been “invited to withdraw their application” but “did not wish to do this and would like a decision issued in respect of their application.”

The council decision report added: “Numerous comments were received from the adjacent neighbours, many concerned about the potential noise and odour from the proposed extraction system.

“The application initially included a flue to the rear of the property which extended above the eaves beyond the above flat.

“The drawings have since been amended removing the flue from the rear elevation and the applicants now propose to use an internal filtration system which pulls the fumes and other air contaminants through a three-part filtration system, providing a safer and more comfortable kitchen to work in.

“Comments were also made regarding the location of 6 window seats within the restaurant as it would create overlooking and lack of privacy to the neighbours opposite.

“The neighbours opposite are located at least 25m from the front elevation of no. 7 South End which is considered a sufficient distance”.

It was also noted that the “proposed use, due to the limited scale of the premises, would not result in an unacceptable level of additional parking demand, over and above that required for the existing use as a shop”.

The planning application states the opening hours for the development will be 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 8am to 2pm on Sundays / Bank Holidays.