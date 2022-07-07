New nail salon approved for former vape shop in Washington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in November, 2021, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated a planning application for 17 Front Street in the Concord area of the town.

This included a change of use to a nail salon at the front of the property on the ground floor and a two-bedroom flat occupying the rest of the building.

According to planning documents, the site was previously used as a ‘vape shop’ but is now sitting vacant.

View down Front Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After assessing the application against planning policies, Sunderland City Council planners approved the nail salon plans on July 5, 2022.

A council decision report confirmed the plans would have economic benefits as well as bringing a vacant business unit back into use.

The decision report explains the nail salon would be a beneficial addition to the shopping area and the proposals for the use of the building are acceptable in terms of planning policies.

It reads: “Although a sui generis use, the proposed nail salon will provide a service that is complementary to the commercial uses present within the centre.

“Given that the commercial use would be retained at the ground floor, maintaining an active street frontage, the use of the remaining ground floor and upper floor for residential purposes would be considered acceptable.

“As the proposal will bring a vacant property back into use and the ground floor will retain a commercial use, the proposal is considered likely to contribute to the vitality and viability of the district centre in accordance with policy VC1 of the Core Strategy and Development Plan.”

The report added that the principle of the development and external works would be acceptable and would not “compromise residential or visual amenity, environmental health or highway safety”.

Proposed opening hours for the nail salon use would be 9am-7pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

According to planning documents, the business would also employ one full-time member of staff and two part-time employees.