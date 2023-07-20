Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 12 Mary Street, which sits between venues Roma and The Gunners in the St Michael’s ward.

The building was last used by hairdressers ‘Fagans’ with the new plans aiming to revamp the space to make way for a new business and accommodation above.

Plans propose the change of use of the ground floor to a ‘craft micro bar’ and the first floor to accommodation.

12 Mary Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

As part of the conversion, external refurbishment works are proposed including the replacement of timber single glazed windows with uPVC double glazed sash units.

Plans have also been submitted to council officials with a design, access, planning and heritage statement providing more details on the scheme.

The statement describes the development as a “military style real ale micro bar” with a “nod to a military-style WWII bunker”.

Plans for the ground floor include the refurbishment of existing rear toilet facilities and a new bar servery to the main front room area.

Elsewhere the building’s first floor is proposed to be changed back into a flat benefiting from a private parking space in the rear yard.

Residential proposals include “additional acoustic treatment” to the party walls from the adjacent licensed premises, as well as the underside of the existing concrete floor receiving “acoustic treatment from the new bar below”.

Applicants added the development would make the building more energy efficient and replace single glazed windows which are in a “poor state of repair”.

The design, access, planning and heritage statement adds: “The building is not listed and has had a few unsightly additions over the years and has slipped into a less than desirable state of repair with poor fitting low grade single glazed windows.

“By bringing this redundant building back into use by reinstating its original use as a dwelling on the first floor and a commercial use being retained on the ground floor it ensures longevity of the terrace with occupation”.

Signage for the proposed micro bar is expected to be submitted in a separate advertisement consent application, although it was noted that the sign’s colours and textures would “compliment the stature of the existing building”.

A decision on the change of use planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by September 11, 2023.