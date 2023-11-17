Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new ‘martial arts training facility’ in Washington have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a unit at Arndale House, off Victoria Road, in the Concord area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit, described as 13-14 Arndale House, was last occupied by a betting shop and sits adjacent to both a chemist and an empty unit.

General view of Arndale House, Washington. Picture: Google Maps

New plans aimed to convert the business premises into a martial arts training facility with four full-time and two part-time members of staff.

According to information in a council report, the applicant confirmed the “busiest class” would accommodate up to 15 people.

Proposed operating hours for the wider development included 10am – 11am and 4.15pm – 8.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 9.30am – 2.00pm on weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on November 10, 2023.

A council decision report noted there had been no objections during a council consultation exercise, and that there was “adequate parking” for the development throughout the day.

Council planning officers also said the development would “facilitate a main town centre leisure use” and would not cause any issues around impacts on neighbours and highway and pedestrian safety.

A council decision report added: “It is noted that the former use of the building would have provided a number of comings and goings from site during its operation in terms of employees, customers, residents and servicing and delivery, whilst the site is located in a busy commercial centre and remote from residential properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, the proposed use does not give rise to any obvious amenity concerns.

“It is considered that the suggested operating hours would be acceptable, as they would ensure that nearby residents and businesses would not experience disturbance early in the morning or later in the evening.

“A condition will be attached to the decision ensuring that these hours are adhered to.

“Following consultation, the council’s environmental health team provided no objection to the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In light of the above, it is considered that the proposed use would not cause any significant demonstrable harm to visual amenity or the amenities of nearby occupiers by virtue of noise and disturbance on this occasion”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.