Plans for improved facilities at a chemical recycling plant at the Port of Sunderland have been submitted to city development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for Tradebe Solvent Recycling.

The business is based at the southern end of the Port of Sunderland, in the Hendon ward, and is understood to have been operating since the 1970s.

Port of Sunderland

According to council planning documents discussed at the time, the firm’s operations involve the “receipt of used solvents and the subsequent purification of those solvents for re-use.”

New plans submitted to council officials this year (2025) are seeking permission for “demolition, alteration and extension” works to form a “replacement laboratory.”

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the “replacement laboratory building is of a small scale relative to the existing established site”.

It was noted that the building had been “designed to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding environment and community” and that the “primary focus is on enhancing the safe and efficient operation of the existing site and its solvent recycling processes”.

The area proposed for the replacement laboratory comprises an area of existing hardstanding and several buildings and it was noted that a “solids addition shed and drying room will be demolished” to facilitate the proposals, along with the “alteration of an additional building at the site” and an extension.

Plans aim to “relocate the laboratory within Tradebe’s existing Hendon Dock site” with a “wraparound extension forming the replacement laboratory building”.

Applicants said the proposed floor plans detail the “provision of testing labs, plan / equipment room, office, and staff facilities” and it was noted that the laboratory “would contain very small volumes of hazardous materials (< 200 litres) in comparison to the rest of the regulated site, which typically holds approximately 3,000,000 litres”.

Those behind the scheme said the new development is “essential to the continued safe and efficient operation of Tradebe’s Solvent Recycling Plant and is required to consolidate the existing operations”.

It was argued that due to the “minor nature of the proposal […] it is not considered necessary to revise the drainage scheme for the wider site”.

The planning statement added: “Access to the site would remain unchanged, taken via an unnamed road which routes around the dock to the Tradebe Chemicals Plant, connecting to High Street East to the northeast, before joining to the A1018.

“No new positions would be created by the proposed development, with all laboratory staff from the Ocean Terminal premise relocated along with the laboratory. Operating hours for the site will remain unchanged.

“The site is an upper tier Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) site, a facility that handles or stores dangerous substances in quantities exceeding specific upper thresholds and is therefore subject to the most rigorous regulations for safety, focussed on preventing major accidents and minimising consequences.

“Furthermore, the site is also regulated by the Environment Agency due to the hazardous materials processed on site and subsequent potential environmental risks associated with the operations.

“As set out in the detail accompanying the 2024 planning approval, all fugitive air emissions generated onsite are captured and abated prior to releasing to atmosphere, with storage tanks used to contain all process waters with surface water accumulating in containment bunded areas.

“All site water is fully segregated and disposed of in-line with Best Available Technique (BAT) principles.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/02010/MAW

