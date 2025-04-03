Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build more than a dozen bungalows on a former Sunderland pub site have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land near the Pennywell shopping centre in the city’s St Anne’s ward.

The site at Portsmouth Road once housed The Eagle public house but has sat vacant for decades since the pub’s demolition in the mid-1990s.#

A design and access statement added the proposed building would have one main access and staff and visitor parking | LDRS

Last year (2024), a bid was launched by MCC Homes to re-purpose the site with a new building providing “supported temporary housing for 12 single males”.

Sunderland City Council, in a previous statement, said the MCC Homes plan was for “self-contained apartments for vulnerable people who need support and a safe place to live while they look to secure a new home”.

The council added Wearside was seeing an increase in homelessness and that it had a “social duty to help people who find themselves without a home.”

The councillors had raised concerns about the consultation process and the “unsuitable” site location, due to its “proximity to so many vulnerable groups”, including a school and a nursery.

Meanwhile, members of the public raised concerns about the building being an “inappropriate use” in an area close to schools and community buildings, as well as noting the visual impact of high walls and concerns about the development creating anti-social behaviour, noise and safeguarding issues.

Several reasons for refusal were given by the council, including the visual impact of a proposed wall and gated access, the development impacting the “amenity of existing and future residents, creating social tensions which cannot be adequately mitigated” and the plans “introducing residential accommodation to house vulnerable adults into an area which is already a hotspot for crime and antisocial behaviour.”

Fresh plans from the same applicant MCC Homes are now proposing the erection of “13 one-bedroom bungalows” with associated landscaping, access, bin storage and parking.

A planning statement submitted to council officials states the scheme is for “much needed” bungalows to “complement the existing surrounding housing stock”, with communal landscaped gardens and communal parking included.

It also notes that MCC Homes has a “successful track record in delivering high-quality homes for adult social care” and “works closely with local authorities and social housing providers to deliver homes that not only meet essential housing standards but also promote well-being and stability.”

An ‘economic statement’ submitted to council officials adds the development “aligns with Sunderland City Council’s housing strategy by increasing the availability of high-quality, accessible bungalows suitable for elderly residents and individuals with mobility challenges”.

Those behind the bungalow scheme said the plans would “help to meet localhousing demand, supporting economic stability and enhancing the attractiveness of the area”.

The economic statement adds: “The site’s transformation into a modern residential area will significantly enhance the built environment from the previously vacant plot of land.

“This will uplift the local landscape, contributing to a more attractive and desirable neighbourhood, which can lead to increased property values and further private sector investment in the area.

“The development will foster a sense of community by providing housing tailored to the needs of individuals seeking independent living solutions.

“Improved housing quality and a well- planned layout will contribute to the well-being of future residents, supporting local social cohesion and integration.

“With new residents moving into the area, there will be a positive impact on local businesses and services, such as shops, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

“The increased demand will support the sustainability and growth of local enterprises, reinforcing Pennywell’s economic resilience.”

A design and access statement from developers notes MCC Homes purchased the land in 2021 and “has been actively working with the local authority to develop a scheme to provide the required accommodation to meet community needs.”

Developers said that, subject to planning permission being granted, the bungalow scheme would be an “18-month development” providing both direct employment and indirect employment in the wider supply chain.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a council consultation exercise has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 27, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00488/FUL