New hair and beauty salon planned for flats in Sunderland

A bid to transform flats into a new hair and beauty salon have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.

By Chris Binding
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 08:00

In August, plans were submitted to convert 45 Eden Terrace in Shiney Row into a new facility.

According to planning documents, the building has been vacant for several months.

New plans include a revamped shop front, hairdressing services and basic treatments.

The plans are expected to create two full-time jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Proposed opening hours also include 9am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Public comments can be made until Tuesday, September 24 by writing to the council.

A final decision is expected by the end of October.

For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications