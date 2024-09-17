New football pitches and leisure facilities halted amid council cost-cutting measures

Freeman's Quay Leisure Centre.

Potential redevelopment projects at County Durham leisure centres have been paused.

Durham County Council previously proposed schemes to upgrade sites at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street, Shildon, Meadowfield, and Freeman’s Quay in Durham.

However, the local authority has now revised its plans as part of cost-cutting measures.

At a meeting on Wednesday, cabinet members will hear of the changes to the council’s leisure transformation programme. County Hall officials have warned of the challenges facing the delivery and operation of leisure facilities in County Durham including rising costs.

Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Proposed improvements to the Riverside included a double 3G artificial grass pitch, an improved athletics track, and a new multi-use court.

But significant local concerns and divergence of opinion around the plans for the Riverside have marred the site’s future ever since the council consulted residents. The proposals were based on partnership arrangements involving a largely self-financing scheme.

But that will not be going ahead in its current form. “The development of any further proposals will be paused,” the local authority said. “At the same time, the council will work with communities and stakeholders to consider the optimum approach for the site.”

Freeman’s Quay, Durham

One of the council’s newest sites, Freeman’s Quay Leisure Centre will remain as it is. The council added: “ As one of our newest and most popular centres we will continue to ensure that programmed activity is high quality and relevant to the needs of its users and communities.”

Shildon

Shildon Leisure Centre was part of a dual-use site which hosted both the leisure centre and Shildon Sunnydale Comprehensive schools.

The school was later consolidated in the Greenfield College site at Newton Aycliffe and the Sunnydale School site has been demolished. The leisure centre has a small and reduced membership and is also near the larger Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre site and the new under-construction Bishop Auckland site.

The council said: “In the current challenging financial environment, there is a very limited strategic case for developing design proposals for Shildon Leisure Centre as part of leisure transformation.

“Shildon remains an important hub for the development of football and outdoor sport, therefore £128,506 has been ringfenced from a total £300,000 set aside to support match funding for an external bid for a replacement and relocation of the current 3G pitch facility. This will support Shildon Football Club towards a circa one-million-pound 3G development which will be required to be open to the wider community.”

News of the changes comes as plans for new build sites in Seaham and Chester-le-Street were further cast in doubt after an estimated £20 million rise in costs.

Meadowfield

Potential works at Meadowfield Leisure Centre will also not progress. The site has seen a 30 per cent drop in memberships, thought to be down to its proximity to nearby centres in Durham. “In the challenging financial environment, there is a very limited case for developing design proposals for Meadowfield Leisure Centre as part of leisure transformation,” the council said.