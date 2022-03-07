New food store planned for Sunderland social club site

Sunderland City Council recently validated a planning application for the Red House Workmen’s Club, off Rawmarsh Road, in the Redhill ward.

Proposals included changing the use of the ground floor to ‘food retail ‘, along with external alterations to the building.

This included a new shop front, a new entrance deliveries door and first floor windows to serve the existing workmen’s club to the front (west) elevation.

Red House Workmens Club, Sunderland.

In addition, the plans included “bricking up” existing openings to the side (north) elevation, a new access ramp, a deliveries bay and car parking.

The plans, submitted by applicant PL Group Developments, aim to create a local neighbourhood convenience store on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the first floor of the building would be retained as a social club with access from a dedicated entrance on Rawmarsh Road.

A ‘planning sequential assessment’ document, submitted to council planners on behalf of the applicant, states the new shop would create local jobs and improve the area.

This includes the plans helping to “secure the future of commercial activity at this location by acting as an attraction for residents and enhancing the day-to-day convenience retail offer in the local area”.

The planning document goes on to say: “The proposed re-use of the ground floor of the building would also result in the creation of approximately 15 full-time equivalent employment opportunities for local residents.

“[It] would help to support the prosperity of this small community which is located in an area (LSOA) that is in the top 10% most deprived in England as defined by the Index of Multiple Deprivation 2019.

“Finally, the proposal would secure the future and renovation of the working men’s club building which currently detracts from the visual amenity of the area due to its dilapidated appearance and limited engagement with the surrounding streetscape.”

Although no operator has been secured for the retail unit at the moment, planning documents suggest it would likely be a “national scale convenience retailer”.

A decision on the convenience store plan is expected to be made by early-April, 2022.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/00086/FUL

