The ‘Odin Valley Dog Park’ was named the applicants’ own pets Odin and Vali (l-r).

Plans for a new ‘dog activity park’ in a field off Green Lane, East Boldon, have been given the green light.

The park will include a specially designed area for customers to walk, train or play with their dogs off lead.

Fencing will split the field into two halves with a range of agility equipment on offer.

Andrew and Rachel Gillies, who have won planning permission from South Tyneside Council to open a ‘dog activity park’. .

The dog park will be available via online booking with a maximum of eight dogs per session.

Andrew and Rachel Gillies, of Odin Valley Ltd, who are behind the new venture, have also stressed the park will be “sympathetic to the landscape and environment.”

This includes the use of protective mesh in a car park area to prevent damage to the ground.

In a joint statement, Andrew and Rachel said they were “really pleased” to have been granted planning permission.

The site. Picture c/o Google

They added: ”We’re Boldon residents, who named the business after our own dogs Odin and Vali.

“They’re highly energetic Border Terriers, who can sometimes be a little grumpy with other dogs.

“We wanted to create a safe and secure space to allow them and other dogs to have off lead exercise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are going to ensure that our design will provide an enriching exercise space for dogs, whilst being sympathetic to the surrounding rural area.

Andrew and Rachel Gillies, who have won planning permission from South Tyneside Council to open a ‘dog activity park’. .

“Now we have permission to proceed, we will start by planting grass seed so let’s hope the weather stays kind to us.”

During a consultation, the plans attracted some opposition from neighbours over potential impacts on wildlife and “noise nuisance”.

While other objectors feared the plans could set a precedent for developments on the green belt.

Despite concerns, the council’s Planning Committee backed planning officers’ recommendations to approve the dog park.

The site off Green Lane, East Boldon will be fenced off and provide a place for people to walk, train or play with their pooches.

And councillors were also reassured that the plans met all green belt policies.

A key factor included non-permanent structures being used on the site which could be “easily removed if no longer required.”

The facility, which will be called the Odin Valley Dog Park, could now open by the end of September.