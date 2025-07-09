Plans for a large digital advertising screen near a busy city centre road on Wearside have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the “east facing wall of 1 Rose Street” in the city’s Millfield ward.

The gable end property is visible from the A1231 Trimdon Street and sits near the Hylton Road roundabout and the new Riverside multi-storey car park.

Digital advertising screen plan submitted for gable end of building at Rose Street, Sunderland

New plans from applicant Capital & County Advertising Limited are seeking permission to erect an “internally illuminated, wall mounted digital 48 sheet display.”

A planning statement submitted to council officials notes the application aims to “refresh the advertising use at the host site” to erect a “smart, modern digital display unit”.

It was noted that the site historically hosted a “classic 48 sheet poster panel” until around 2020 when it was removed due to “major roadworks”, and its replacement was also delayed by Covid-19, planning documents state.

Those behind the scheme said the new digital sign would “facilitate sustainable, relevant, locally focused messaging rather than the display of fixed, often national advertisements”.

Developers said the “proposed display would present a range of static advertisements, each lasting for not less than 10 seconds” and that the “change between each advertisement would be almost instantaneous with no animation or special effects”.

The planning statement adds: “The use of digital technology allows the proposed sign to be operated remotely thus materially reduces vehicle movements to manage the estate with only periodic inspection and servicing being required.

“Digital images also completely remove the requirement to print, glue and dispose of several hundred square meters of paper in a typical year when compared to traditional (paper & paste) posters & signs.”

Applicants said the proposed digital screen “faces a wholly commercial area” and is “set back at a wide area of footway so that it does not dominate the street scene”.

In addition, it was noted that “levels of illumination are suggested to match Institute of Lighting Professionals guidelines” and that the sign’s location on an “approach to the city will result in its slim, simple design being readily absorbed into the street scene”.

The planning statement continues: “There are no other signs of the [sign] type proposed in the immediate area (the digital sign on the nearby car park is not readily seen at the same time as the proposed) with existing occupiers’ own signage being set back from the proposed site and thus visually separate.

“As such, the potential for harm from clutter or cumulative impact is low.

“Given the orientation towards commercial properties, the proposal’s potential to harm the amenity of the occupiers of neighbouring buildings is also low.”

On public safety matters, applicants also argued that the proposed sign “does not obstruct or clash with any official road sign or signal as it is set back from the main through-roads alignment”.

Developers said that “drivers as they travel along this commercial section of road, have ample opportunity to respond to prevailing road conditions on approach to the proposed site area”.

The planning statement adds: “As an appropriately lit unit, displaying (by its nature) simple messages, logos or images at an appropriate rate of change, the proposed sign will be readily absorbed (or ignored) as part of the driving task particularly as we consider that there is nothing unusual or complicated about the highway network in the area to give rise to special road safety concerns.

“As such, we consider it extremely unlikely that any driver who is exercising a reasonable degree of care for their own and others safety would be so distracted or confused by the proposed sign as to cause harm.”

Applicants also noted that the digital screen could be “easily removed at a later date to allow future development needs.”

A decision on plans for the Rose Street site will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01473/ADV