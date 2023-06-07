Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 44 Market Street in the area.

The unit was formerly occupied by hot food takeaway Pacino’s, which is understood to have permanently closed, with the unit now vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans aim to give the premises a new lease of life as a ‘chemist retail shop’ opening six days a week.

44 Market Street, Hetton. Picture: Google Maps (March, 2023)

Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the property would be subdivided if plans are approved.

This includes the demolition of some internal walls on the ground floor to create the new layout, which includes areas for retail and office space, toilets and a consultation room.

In addition a residential use on the building’s first floor would be retained as part of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed opening times for the chemists include 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

However a submitted planning application gives no indication of job numbers linked to the proposal.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by July 25, 2023.