New chemist planned to open in former Pacino's takeaway unit in Hetton
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 44 Market Street in the area.
The unit was formerly occupied by hot food takeaway Pacino’s, which is understood to have permanently closed, with the unit now vacant.
New plans aim to give the premises a new lease of life as a ‘chemist retail shop’ opening six days a week.
Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the property would be subdivided if plans are approved.
This includes the demolition of some internal walls on the ground floor to create the new layout, which includes areas for retail and office space, toilets and a consultation room.
In addition a residential use on the building’s first floor would be retained as part of the development.
Proposed opening times for the chemists include 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.