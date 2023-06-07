News you can trust since 1873
New chemist planned to open in former Pacino's takeaway unit in Hetton

A new chemists could soon set up shop in the Hetton area under plans submitted to city development chiefs.
By Chris Binding
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for 44 Market Street in the area.

The unit was formerly occupied by hot food takeaway Pacino’s, which is understood to have permanently closed, with the unit now vacant.

New plans aim to give the premises a new lease of life as a ‘chemist retail shop’ opening six days a week.

44 Market Street, Hetton. Picture: Google Maps (March, 2023)44 Market Street, Hetton. Picture: Google Maps (March, 2023)
44 Market Street, Hetton. Picture: Google Maps (March, 2023)
Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the property would be subdivided if plans are approved.

This includes the demolition of some internal walls on the ground floor to create the new layout, which includes areas for retail and office space, toilets and a consultation room.

In addition a residential use on the building’s first floor would be retained as part of the development.

Proposed opening times for the chemists include 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

However a submitted planning application gives no indication of job numbers linked to the proposal.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by July 25, 2023.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s online planning portal and search reference: 23/01184/FUL

Related topics:Sunderland City Council