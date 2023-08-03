South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land near the West Boldon Substation, which sits south of the A184 in the Boldon Colliery ward, close to the Sunderland border.

The plans from Whirlwind Energy Storage Ltd aim to create a landscaped compound surrounded by perimeter landscaping to house energy storage equipment.

This includes up to 360 energy storage cabinets, associated power converter units and a “grid connection compound”.

West Boldon Substation. Picture: Google Maps

This would contain a “large transformer and air-insulated switchgear” as well as control rooms for the battery operator and network operator and a development site office and storage container.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the development.

It states the scheme would have an import and export capacity of up to 60 Megawatts (MW) with an overall storage capacity of 120MW.

Applicants are seeking consent for an operational period of 50 years, after which the site would be decommissioned and restored to its current state.

The supporting statement adds: “Energy storage facilities of the type proposed here import and store electrical power during periods of oversupply from renewable generators, power which would otherwise be wasted through the curtailment of these generators.

“This power is, subsequently, exported back to the grid during periods of low renewable generation which, in most cases, offsets the use of gas.

“By reducing the curtailment of renewable energy generation, the installation of the West Boldon Battery Energy Storage Scheme would deliver significant carbon savings, helping with moves to decarbonise the UK electricity grid.

“This is estimated to be within the range of 2,592 to 4,044 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per annum.”

Those behind the scheme acknowledged the site is within the Green Belt but that its location had been dictated by its proximity to West Boldon Substation.

It was argued that the plans would demonstrate ‘very special circumstances’ needed to outweigh harm to the Green Belt in council planning policy terms, with applicants citing demand for the infrastructure and benefits.

This includes the delivery of “very significant carbon reductions, making a direct contribution to addressing the causes of climate change”.

The supporting statement adds: “The site has been selected and the project designed to be as discrete as possible, takes advantage of existing screening, and also incorporates a significant level of landscaping along the edge of the bridleway to the west.

“The scale and location of the project will maintain the character of the Green Belt, will not contribute to the coalescence of settlements, and will ensure that the project does not have a significant effect on any residential, recreational or heritage receptors”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the planning application can be made up until the end of August, 2023, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website.