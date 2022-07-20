Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in February, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for 47-49 Hylton Road in the Millfield ward of the city.

The plans from applicant Vioola Ltd included a change of use to a bakery with works to change the layout of the property at ground floor level.

According to planning documents, the Hylton Road units previously operated as a car dealership on the ground floor.

The site in question. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

A planning application said work on the change of use to a bakery had started in early 2021.

Amended plans received in May, 2022, provided more detail on the layout of the proposed bakery.

This included spaces for a bakery shop and sale point, office and break out area and a main bakery space housing a mix of equipment including a bread plant, moulder, proofer and oven.

Following discussions with the council’s environmental health team, an external flue was also added to the proposal.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council planners approved it on July 18, 2022.

Council planners, in a decision report, concluded that the proposals would be acceptable and “would not compromise visual or residential amenity, environmental health or highway safety.”

The decision report adds: “Given the location of the premises within a predominantly commercial setting and the use of the premises for commercial purposes over the years, it is considered that the use as a bakery would not lead to a level or type of activity which is incongruous at, or incompatible with, the property’s surroundings.

“The proposed use is not considered to be inherently noisy or likely to lead to the intensity of activity which would cause harm to local amenity, including in respect of the first floor flats.”

Under planning conditions, the bakery use must be brought forward within three years.

Proposed opening hours would be 7am-9pm, Monday to Friday and 10am-8pm on weekends and Bank Holidays.