Plans for a new 20-metre-high telecoms mast on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land at Tunstall Bank near Ryhope.

The grass verge sits off the roundabout connecting Tunstall Bank and Eltham Road and near the Venerable Bede Church of England Academy.

New 20-metre-high telecoms mast proposed at site at Tunstall Bank, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Mobile infrastructure provider Cornerstone is seeking permission to erect a 20-metre-high monopole on the site along with antennas, radio equipment, transmission dishes and associated infrastructure.

Planning documents have confirmed the proposed installation at Tunstall Bank is needed to “provide upgraded network coverage and capacity for O2, including 5G coverage”.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials states the application site is “the most suitable option that balances operational need with local planning policies and national planning policy guidance” and “will deliver public benefit in terms of the mobile services it will provide”.

The planning application also includes consultation letters which confirm the applicant is in the process of “identifying a suitable site in the local area for a radio base station that will improve service provision for Virgin Media O2 (O2)”.

It was noted that as part of the “O2 continued network improvement program, there is a specific requirement for a radio base station installation at this location to provide network improvements in the area, including 5G”.

The consultation letter adds: “Mobiles can only work with a network of base stations in place where people want to use their mobile phones or other wireless devices.

“Without base stations, the mobile phones, and other devices we rely on simply won’t work.”

Planning documents confirm that around six alternative sites were considered for the telecoms mast but “discounted” for various reasons, with sites in residential / housing areas, located next to a “high speed road” or on land with a “low ground level” or near “tall trees”.

The consultation statement adds: “The local planning authority mast register and our records of other potential sites have already been reviewed, the policies in the development plan have been taken into account and the planning history of the site has been examined.

“All Cornerstone installations are designed to be fully compliant with the public exposure guidelines established by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

“These guidelines have the support of UK Government, the European Union and they also have the formal backing of the World Health Organisation.

“A certificate of ICNIRP compliance will be included within the planning submission.”

A decision on the planning application will be made later this year following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 9, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01321/TEX