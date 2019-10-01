Mydentist plans to open branch in former Durham pilates studio
A former gym space in Durham City could reopen as a dental practice under new proposals lodged with Durham County Council.
In September, plans were submitted for 1A Hawthorn Terrace which formerly housed a gym and pilates studio.
The ‘change of use’ bid, from dental care firm ‘Mydentist’, aims to transform the site into a local practice.
The company claims to be the largest dental care provider in Europe with more than 600 practices and is based in Kearsley, near Bolton.
Floor plans submitted to the council also give a sneak peek of facilities planned for the building.
This includes a main surgery space, polyclinic, oral hygiene, scanning facilities, staff rooms and large reception lobby.
According to planning documents, the development could create up to 12 jobs – eight full-time and four part-time.
Proposed opening hours also include 8am-8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturdays.
However, it is unclear whether the practice plans to operate on Sundays.
A final decision on the dental practice is expected by the end of November following a period of public consultation.
Comments can be made in writing to the council by Monday, October 14.
For more information, visit Durham County Council’s ‘planning portal’ and search reference number: DM/19/02976/FPA