Crash at the junction of Cleveland Road and Colchester Terrace (July 31, 2019)

Emergency services were called to the Barnes area after a smash at the junction of Cleveland Road and Colchester Terrace.

The incident saw debris strewn across the road and part of a wall demolished.

One person was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but Northumbria Police confirmed there were no “serious injuries.”

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing and police confirmed there were no arrests or charges in connection with the crash.

Barnes Councillor Antony Mullen said both residents and drivers in the area had previously raised concerns about traffic, with streets often used as “rat runs” for motorists looking to avoid traffic on Chester Road.

He said residents had raised concerns, as well as motorists saying they cannot see around corners at junctions.

Coun Mullen said: “Time and again the council has told me that action can’t be taken until there has been an accident.

“Now a serious collision has occurred. It is time for the council’s highways department to act so that this does not happen again.”

The Conservative councillor said it should not be council policy to wait for an accident before acting. He called for traffic calming measures and double yellow lines at junctions to improve visibility.

A Sunderland City Council spokesman said: “All road traffic collisions resulting in injury are recorded by Northumbria Police and the council is notified if they are deemed as serious.

“It is then procedure for officers of the council to meet with the police to assess what factors may have contributed to the collision and look at if mediating measures are required.

“It should be noted that the police have not notified the council of this incident.”

North East Ambulance Service were called to the incident at 1.40pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The service dispatched a double-crewed ambulance, specialist response car and a hazardous area response team to the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said no arrests or charges were made in connection with the crash.

He added: “Emergency services attended the scene, thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.