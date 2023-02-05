'Much-needed' scheme to help Sunderland households with council tax bills

Stock image of a council tax bill.

Sunderland City Council will be maintaining its local council tax support (LCTS) scheme at 8.5% for 2023/24, which has been in place for a number of years.

The main features of the scheme include council tax support entitlement, which will be calculated and reduced by 8.5% for all working aged claimants.

Pensioners supported by the initiative will continue to receive full protection in line with the prescribed national regulations.

The proposals were backed by the leading cabinet at their latest meeting, before being approved by Sunderland City Council on Wednesday, January 25.

Speaking at January’s cabinet meeting, Councillor Paul Stewart said the scheme balances the financial position of the council with the ability of households to pay, while ensuring all working age claimants pay something.

Cllr Iain Scott said: “It’s clear that it’s a much-needed scheme that certainly touches some of the most vulnerable in our city.”

Meanwhile council leader Cllr Graeme Miller added: “We’ve got such a strong council tax support scheme here and we’ve got so many residents that are clearly in need of it.”

Eligibility for the aid is determined by financial and personal circumstances, with the current caseload in Sunderland 30,893, of which 12,110 are pensioners and 18,783 are working age claimants.

A notification of Universal Credit is treated as an indication of a claim for the support, council reports said.

Cllr Stewart, cabinet secretary, added during 2023/34 further work will be undertaken with regard to developing potential models for a new banded scheme as part of consideration for the provision for future years.

