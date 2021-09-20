More than 100 Sunderland jobs planned in bid to build care home on social club site

The two-storey facility would be on land previously occupied by the former Ford and Hylton Social Club, off Poole Road, Sunderland, and is expected to be operated by care home specialist Exemplar Health Care.

If approved, the care home would support adults with complex needs including those who need specialist nursing care and rehabilitation following a brain injury, spinal cord injury or stroke, and those living with a complex physical disability or mental health condition.

According to the design and access statement prepared for Exemplar Health Care , the new development would employ more than 100 members of staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These roles would include carers/nurses, management, administration, maintenance, cleaners and caterers working a range of shift patterns.

A supporting design and access statement, submitted to planners, says the scheme would make a positive contribution to the local area and local economy.

It reads: “The care home proposal is a sustainable typology in that it provides a ‘home for life’ for vulnerable adults and older people with the building design accommodating the resident’s changing needs over time.

“The specific proposals outlined will provide a suitable setting for the user groups and can be seen as a resource for the local community.

“The building will be modern, energy efficient, sustainable, and designed to be fit for the specific resident’s needs.

“It will provide a positive contribution to the local environment and directly benefit both the local and wider regional economy.”

The Pallion site has been vacant for a number of years following the demolition of the social club buildings.

Although the principle for residential development on the land, including a care home, has previously been accepted through planning approvals, no schemes have been brought forward.

Communal facilities within the building would include a residential therapy room and entrance hub facility with suitable meeting and sitting areas for visiting relatives, alongside landscaped gardens.

Meanwhile, dedicated parking would be provided on site including two disability spaces, electric vehicle charging spaces and cycle parking.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant adds: “The site is previously developed land for which planning permission has previously been granted for a care home.

“The site has laid vacant for a number of years and the proposal seeks to bring it back into beneficial use.

“A care home is entirely appropriate within this local context, providing new homes and creating new jobs.”

According to a statement on its website, Exemplar Health Care has more than 30 complex needs care homes across England.

The community-based homes aim to provide “person-centred care and rehabilitation that focuses on maximising independence, building everyday living skills and empowering people to live as fulfilled lives as possible”.

A final decision on the Sunderland care home application is expected by early December 2021.