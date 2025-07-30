Plans for more apartments at a historic former school building on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Simpson Street School site in the Deptford area.

The Victorian school opened in 1867 as Deptford Yard Church of England School and had various guises as a school over the decades before finally closing in July, 1961, with the site later used as artists’ studios.

Former Simpson Street School site, Sunderland | LDRS

New road infrastructure works in the area, as part of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor project, have since opened up space around the site giving it a more prominent position along the route to the city centre.

The building has since been converted into office space and short stay apartments.

New planning applications for the site from the firm, including a bid for listed building consent, are seeking permission for works to “convert the entire mixed-use building to residential use only”.

This includes the conversion of existing office space at the historic site into six new one-bedroom apartments and retaining the existing eight apartments “without alteration”.

Details of the plans are set out in a design and access statement which notes the scheme, if approved, would bring the total number of “residential units” within the building to 14.

Those behind the scheme said the proposed design would use the “existing entrances and split levels of the listed building”, with two of the new apartments using a ground floor / lower ground floor entrance and the remaining four apartments accessed via a first floor entrance.

It was noted that additional parking demands of the scheme would be met through “available on-street parking along Wellington Lane”, although it was noted the spaces would “not be designated or allocated parking”.

In addition, cycle parking would also be increased on site through a “stacked storage system” to help “meet the required provision for all 14 apartments”.

Plans state the apartments would “secure a sustainable future” for the site and that the design approach “builds upon the previously approved scheme, maintaining the same respect for the building’s heritage”.

It was noted that the scheme had been informed by a heritage statement and that proposed internal alterations “have been carefully developed to work sensitively within the existing structure, retaining key architectural elements and minimising impact on the historic fabric”.

The design and access statement adds: “Internally, the proposals are conceived as a modern intervention—using quality materials and refined detailing—designed to be clearly of their time yet respectful and subordinate to the listed building.

“Where possible, original internal features such as roof structures, glazed brick dados, timber floors, and joinery will be retained and restored.

“Overall, the proposed scheme represents a sensitive, high-quality adaptation of the building, ensuring its preservation and continued relevance while remaining true to its historic significance.”

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference 25/01675/FUL and 25/01676/LBC