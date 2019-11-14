Metro fares set to rise in January 2020 - here's how much it will cost for each ticket

Metro

A one zone single will go up from £1.90 to £2.00; two zone single is up from £2.80 to £2.90; all zone single is up from £3.50 to £3.60. The cost of a one zone adult day ticket will go up from £3.10 to £3.20; a two zone day ticket is up from £4.20 to £4.30; an all zone day ticket us up from £5.20 to £5.30. 45p off the cost of single fares and 55p off the cost of a day ticket for Pop pay as you go customers. A freeze on all tickets for those aged 18 and under. A minimum of a 30% discount versus the equivalent adult fares will continue to be offered to students via the Student Metro Season Ticket. The 18 and Under Metro Season Ticket, which offers a 60% discount on the cost of travel, remains available to all young people aged 16 to 18 irrespective of whether they are in full time education or not. The one zone weekly Metro season ticket is up from £11.10 to £11.40; a two zone weekly is up from £16.50 to £17.00; an all zone weekly is up from £22.40 to £23.10. The one zone four week Metro season ticket is up from £39.10 to £40.30; the two zone four weekly is up from to £57.50 to £59.20; an all zone four weekly is up from £76 to £78.30. The price of the one zone annual Metro season ticket is up from £432.50 to £445.50; the two zone annual is up from £604 to £622.10; the all zone annual is up from £668 to £688. The Metro Gold Card, which gives pensioners and people with disabilities unlimited off-peak Metro travel for £12 a year will remain frozen in price. A single ticket on the Shields Ferry is going up from £1.70 to £1.80; a Ferry day ticket is going up from £2.90 to £3.00; a child ferry single is frozen at 70p; Pop Pay As You go customers will see improved savings in 2020, with a 45p saving on the cost of a single Shields Ferry trip, and a saving of 55p on the cost of a ferry day ticket in comparison to the standard ticket price; Pop blue is frozen in price for journeys on the Shields Ferry. A one week ticket for the Shields Ferry will go up from £10.40 to £10.60; a four week ferry ticket is up from £36.50 to £37.20.