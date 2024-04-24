Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Fulwell Top: (l-r) Michael Hartnack, Kevin Lynch. Bottom: Miguel Smith, Andy Stafford.

Here’s what candidates in the Fulwell ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Michael Hartnack (Local Conservatives)

I’ve lived in Fulwell all my life and am passionate about improving the lives of Fulwell, Seaburn and South Bents residents.

A former pupil of Monkwearmouth School, a seagoing marine engineer and senior police officer of thirty years’ experience, I have brought to the role of councillor a wealth of knowledge and delivered significant improvements: successfully lobbying, as chair of governors at Fulwell Junior School, for £2.5m investment in this iconic building; working with the police to create speed enforcement programmes which have led to fines; and preventing crime issues which would have plagued residents.

Having engaged continually with residents for three years, I’m standing on a manifesto of fighting against excessive sewage discharges into the North Sea at Whitburn; tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, including off-road motorcycles, graffiti, speeding and litter; and, of course, challenging those who have blocked the investigation and scrutiny of unethical land deals in Seaburn.

Lisa Marie Hilton (Reform UK)

I’m a Sunderland resident who has lived here all my life.

We have a current council that doesn’t properly consult with residents. We need a councillor that listens.

If elected I’ll stand up for local people and protect and improve the local area where I’ve raised my family.

As a Reform UK councillor, I would not be subject to a party whip.

Therefore, I could act in your interest and put Fulwell first rather than playing party politics.

I would also fight to protect our green spaces from damaging, unsustainable developments that make profit for housing companies but don’t reflect our needs.

Vote for positive change this election in Fulwell, and vote for Reform UK.

Kevin Lynch (Green Party)

I am proud to be the Green Party candidate for Fulwell.

If elected, I would campaign for investment in a comprehensive home insulation programme.

This would cut bills and carbon emissions while creating good-quality jobs.

We’re building too many of the wrong sorts of housing in the wrong places.

I would push for sustainable, affordable housing that meets the needs of residents, particularly the elderly, without destroying our green spaces.

I believe more food should be grown locally. We shouldn’t be dependent on imports.

I would support community and market gardens and the allocation of more space for allotments.

We need efficient, accessible, and sustainable transport links to support economic regeneration.

I would put pressure on the transport authorities to providethese.

For greener spaces, sustainable approaches and a commitment to accountability, vote Green.

Miguel Smith (Liberal Democrats)

I live locally on Deepdene Road in Seaburn and work with the local Lib Dem team to run campaigns to improve our area and get things done for local people.

I’m passionate about protecting our environment and have worked with our Lib Dem councillors to stop sewage dumping in our rivers and on our beaches.

I have taken transport bosses to task on poor services, forced council bosses into setting a timetable to repair Seaburn’s fountain roundabout and worked with Malcolm Bond and Peter Walton to secure a large new playpark off Dykelands Road.

It is clear that local people appreciate the hard work of the local Lib Dem team – getting things done for residents, working hard and in keeping in touch with regular FOCUS newsletters all year round, not just turning up at election time like the others.

If elected I will be an active and visible councillor working alongside Malcolm Bond and Peter Walton.

Andy Stafford (Labour Party)

As a lifelong resident of Fulwell ward, I’m standing to be your local councillor because I’m determined to make Fulwell, Seaburn and South Bents an even better place to live, work, visit and enjoy.

We’ve all seen the massive improvements that have taken place across Fulwell, Seaburn and South Bents in recent years.

From securing a new, free-to-use play park, funding millions of pounds worth of refurbishments to improve local schools to investing millions on seafront regeneration.

Labour has been focused on delivering on the priorities of local people.

This year, your choice is clear. It’s between voting for positive progress with Labour or allowing the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats to do everything they can to hold our community back.

Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our city for years to come.