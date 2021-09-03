Meet the candidates vying for your vote in the Cleadon and East Boldon by-election

3. Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party)

I’m Stan Wildhirt and nothing pleases me more than when my ex-employees from McGurk Sports and my boxing brand – Title, have since been successful in their own businesses. One of whom was on Dragons’ Den and was backed by Peter Jones. Council plans have placed the greenbelt under threat. I’m totally against greenbelt development and the impact of brownfield development on the local community should be carefully considered. There is a lot of talent in our area with skills and ideas but lack the resources to get started. Overheads are a burden and landlords are not generous in their rent demands. That’s why I want the council to provide sites and planning permission and work together with investors to provide start up industrial units with free rent periods and below average rents to give young people a chance and eventually add to the local economy.

Photo: Stan Wildhirt (Conservative Party)