Meet the candidates standing for the Millfield ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Millfield (l-r) Top: Syed Ali, Hardipsinh Barad, Richard Bradley Bottom: Kathryn Brown and Niall Hodson.

Here’s what candidates in the Millfield ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Syed Ali (Labour Party)

Sunderland has seen lots of positive investment and game-changing regeneration that has improved the face of our city in recent years, with more amazing developments in the pipeline.

It is really an exciting time to live and work in Sunderland – there is so much positive development taking place that is showing the benefit of having a hard-working and forward-thinking Labour council delivering for our city.

We are seeing amazing new developments on our doorstep, Labour is the only party that is delivering for Sunderland.

This year, here in Millfield we have to ask ourselves the question.

What will another Liberal Democrat councillor do for our area, other than hold us back?

Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our city for years to come.

Vote for a positive future, Vote Labour on May 2.

Hardipsinh Barad (Local Conservatives)

I live in Millfield ward with my family and see the neglect that our area suffers.

Back lanes continue to be filthy. Flytipping does not end. Parking problems on Durham Road, near Burn Park, are ignored.

Millfield needs change.

I strongly oppose the council’s decision to end free [after three] parking in the city centre.

Local Conservatives have made a manifesto pledge to bring back free parking – and to introduce it to the seafront too.

We are committed to investing £1.5m in road repairs and improvements, including new measures to tackle speeding.

We need a pro-active councillor who lives here full time and who will get things done.

A vote for the Local Conservatives is a vote for a better Millfield.

Richard Bradley (Green Party)

Councils are more responsive and effective when they are not dominated by a single party.

As a Green, I believe in cooperative, grown-up politics where the needs of the city and its people, rather than a particular party, are the priority.

I want to make Millfield, and the city of Sunderland, a better place for future generations.

To find positive solutions that improve quality of life for residents.

I will remind the council at every opportunity that they declared a climate emergency and should be acting accordingly.

At a local level, this means protecting green spaces, insulating homes, investing in community energy schemes, and improving public transport.

We can create good quality green jobs with these measures, bringing prosperity to the city, while reducing carbon emissions.

For real change, vote Green on May 2.

Kathryn Brown (Reform UK)

I am running for local councillor for the Millfield ward in Sunderland.

I have lived in Sunderland all my adult life and believe the only way for change to happen is to get involved, have discussions with open-minded locals, understand multiple points of view and try to work solutions that work for the majority.

It’s time to make Sunderland great by focusing on the issues that matter most.

I will push for better investment into our area, and for better representation of the people of Sunderland on the council.

We need change, something only Reform can offer.

Niall Hodson (Liberal Democrat Focus Team)

It has meant a lot to me to serve as the local councillor for Millfield, Pallion, Thornhill and Sunderland city centre since I was re-elected in 2021.

You should expect your councillor to be visible, keep in touch, and stand up for the area on the council.

I have worked hard to do that, and in just the last few years my campaigning has: removed the £25 replacement bin charge; given people free bulky waste collections; made pest control call-outs free; and delivered more street cleaners and fly-tipping enforcement officers for our area.

However, I know there’s still a lot more to do.

Basic cleansing and refuse services aren’t working for residents, nor is traffic enforcement or road repairs.