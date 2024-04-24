Meet the candidates standing for the Doxford ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Doxford (l-r) Top: Martha Bradley, George Brown, Paul Gibson Bottom: Liz Highmore, Susan Lathan

Here’s what candidates in the Doxford ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Martha Bradley (Green Party)

I was born and brought up in Sunderland and care deeply about the city.

For Sunderland to thrive, we need to address the cost-of-living crisis and the climate and ecological emergencies.

I believe that the Green Party is the only party with the solutions to these problems.

We can cut costs and carbon emissions by rolling out a city-wide home insulation programme, investing in community-owned renewable energy and taking public transport into public hands, providing affordable services where and when people need them.

We can improve biodiversity and food security by establishing market gardens, community orchards and more allotment space.

These initiatives will also create good-quality, local jobs.

As your councillor, I will stay in touch by conducting ‘street surgeries’.

I will come to you and address your issues with litter, potholes, and anti-social behaviour promptly.

A Green vote is a vote for a fairer, greener community.

George Brown (Local Conservatives)

I was only 59 votes away from winning Doxford ward last time I stood here.

With your support this time, I can win!

It would be an honour to represent Doxford Park, Burdon and Mill Hill as its local councillor.

The Local Conservatives are offering an immediate council tax cut on day one, new speed cameras where residents want them, and record investment in road repairs.

We oppose the council’s recent decision to end free [after three] parking in the city centre and we have outlined a fully-costed plan to bring it back – and, moreover, to extend free parking to the seafront.

For a strong, local voice of opposition on the council, vote for the Local Conservatives.

Remember: 59 votes made the difference last time.

Paul Gibson (Liberal Democrats)

It has been an honour to be one of Doxford Park and Tunstall’s councillors these past few years.

You should expect that your local councillor will work hard for the area.

I hope that I have proved through my work and campaigns locally that I have done just that.

I believe actions speak louder than words – which is why, together with my fellow Lib Dem councillor Heather Fagan, I keep in touch with regular newsletters, always run campaigns to improve our area and speak to people all year round – not just turning up at election time like the others.

I want to keep on getting things done for local people, fighting for a better deal for our area from Sunderland Council, and focusing on improving our community and our city.

Liz Highmore (Labour Party)

In standing as a Labour Party candidate I am hoping to be able to contribute to Sunderland Council’s progress in making the city an even better place to live, work and grow in.

My community activities have been concerned with disability, health and social care, ageing well, the arts and women’s rights, among other issues.

This city has so much potential to become more dynamic, vibrant, and economically resilient for its residents.

Having served as a hospital governor and currently as a governor of the ambulance service, I was a board member of Sunderland Healthwatch for six years and am a health champion and ageing well ambassador.

I feel that I have the experience to make a positive difference.

Susan Lathan (Reform UK)

I am running for local councillor for the Doxford ward in Sunderland.

I have lived in Sunderland all my life and believe the only way for change to happen is to get involved, have discussions with open-minded locals, understand multiple points of view and try to work solutions that work for the majority.

The Lib Dems have suffered three defections this year on the council including one joining the Labour Party in Doxford.

Time has come for a new party to help put the people of Doxford first and not simply join the Labour Party establishment.