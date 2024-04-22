Meet the candidates standing for the Castle ward in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Barnes Top: (l-r) Dawn Jackson, Keith Samme Bottom: Denny Wilson

Here’s what candidates in the Castle ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Mia Coupland (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

Sunderland Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for our city and our communities.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Dawn Marie Jackson (Green Party)

It often feels as if Castle is forgotten by our council with the views of residents ignored and vital services cut.

If I am elected, I can represent your best interests in the council chamber.

I will focus on action that will improve the lives of residents including tackling fly-tipping and maintaining green spaces.

I will argue for better public transport links, support for locally owned businesses and more services for young people.

I will also push for a full programme of home insulation and retro-fitting to cut the appalling energy bills so many of us are facing.

This will also create long-term, good-quality jobs and cut carbon emissions.

For a bright, sustainable future for Castle, vote Green!

Christopher John Rose (Local Conservatives)

(No picture provided)

Local Conservatives are standing on a manifesto to cut council tax, get more police on our streets and offer the public a referendum on our continued status as a City of Sanctuary signatory.

Castletown has been badly let down in recent years – and residents feel neglected by our council.

We need to see more investment in street cleaning and road repairs. That is exactly what Local Conservatives will deliver.

Our city has been crippled by a hike in city centre parking charges and the loss of big stores like M&S is a sign of local decline.

A vote for the Local Conservatives on Thursday, May 2, will be a chance for a fresh start in our area and a new voice of scrutiny on the council.

Keith Samme (Reform UK)

I have lived in Sunderland since 1986. Before I retired, I was the district manager of the Cooperative Insurance Society.

After I retired I served on several health committees and gained knowledge of the local NHS and the local political scene.

I joined Reform UK because I feel that UK politics both national and local are broken and the current parties have no connection with the average man in the street.

Our local manifesto aims to bring prosperity to our area, and is something everyone has supported so far.

It is now time for a new party and ‘Reform’ is the key word.

Denny Wilson (Labour Party)

Both my wife and I have lived here all our lives. My children and grandchildren also live here.

So I have a personal stake in wanting our Castle ward to be as good as it can be.

Over many years, even before becoming a councillor, I have raised many millions of pounds for our community, swimming pool and sports hall at Castle View School, playpark at Hylton Castle, Castletown Community Centre and recently the restoration of Hylton Castle plus much more.

I am now progressing towards the restoration of St Catherine’s Chapel, which can be something very special.

I have been involved with Castletown Scout Group for many years and assisted many local youth and community groups.

And I have always been on the side of residents when needed.