Meet the candidates standing for Silksworth in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Silksworth (Clockwise from top left) Mauro Amatosi, Sophie Clinton, Michael Ellis and Rachel Featherstone. No picture provided for Owen Snaith.

Here’s what candidates in the Silksworth ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Mauro Amatosi (Liberal Democrats)

“I truly feel Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative for Sunderland Council, and I am honoured to be part of that.

“I like that Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council, fighting for a fair deal for our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel proud campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“I agree with the Lib Dem stance that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, the council could improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling road and pavements.

“I am in support of local Lib Dem campaigns to get the council to listen on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.”

Sophie Clinton (Labour Party)

“I am standing this year as your Labour candidate, following the retirement of councillor Pat Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m born and raised here in Silksworth. I live and work in Silksworth ward and have a large family here in the area, I am passionate about our area.

“I have worked within the community now for over 13 years, in addition to that I also undertake a lot of voluntary work including my voluntary youth work.

“I am heavily involved within our ward and I hope that with my time and dedication supporting our community, you will see me as the best candidate to represent you and our community.

“If elected in May I would work on your behalf, listening to you and be a strong voice for our community, working alongside my Labour colleagues to deliver improvements and ensure Silksworth remains a strong and vibrant community.”

Michael Ellis (Reform UK)

“I am a Sunderland resident who cares deeply about my city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was born and bred in Silksworth, and I have many family members in the area and as such wish to stand up for local people.

“If elected, I would push to cut council tax, investing more in road repairs, more frequent street cleaning and cutting councillors’ bloated allowances.

“Time has come for a new fresh set of ideas. Vote for change in Silksworth, vote Reform UK.”

Rachel Featherstone (Green Party)

“Over the last three years, I’ve been out knocking on doors in Silksworth, Plains Farm and Tunstall asking residents about their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hear about the terrible state of the roads and pavements, dog fouling, off-road bikes, and speeding traffic.

“We report many of these issues, but little seems to be done about them.

“If elected, I will continue to call on residents to ask them about their issues and I will work hard to address them.

“I will oppose any development on Silksworth Lane that leads to increased traffic, noise and air pollution and contributes to the risk of accidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will protect and improve green spaces, campaign for a home insulation programme to cut bills and create jobs and I will never forget that I am in the council chamber to represent you.

“This May, you have a chance to vote for real change – vote Green!”

Owen Snaith (Local Conservatives)

(No picture provided)

“We need an urgent investigation into why healthy trees on Silksworth Lane, at the Sainsbury’s roundabout, were felled.

“As a local councillor, I would protect our green spaces and environment, with more patrols by wardens, more investment in our parks and by stopping unwanted development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local Conservatives have committed to an immediate council tax cut (paid for by cutting council waste) and we will offer the people of Sunderland a referendum on whether we should continue as a City of Sanctuary.