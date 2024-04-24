Meet the candidates standing for Pallion in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Pallion (l-r) Top: Steven Donkin, Raymond Lathan. Bottom: Dorothy Lynch, Karen Noble

Here’s what candidates in the Pallion ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Steven Donkin (Liberal Democrats)

I grew up with family and relatives in Padgate and St Luke’s Road and know the area like the back of my hand.

My family has lived in Sunderland since the 17th century and I still live in Sunderland with my family and work supporting local charities and community groups.

It’s clear how much people appreciate the work that our Lib Dem councillor Martin Haswell does for our community.

Local Lib Dems are the only ones who work hard and keep in touch all year round – not just turning up at election time.

I’m hoping to join Cllr Haswell’s Lib Dem team so I can work to fight for a better deal for our area.

I’ll be a strong opposition voice on the council, will always put local people first and will fight to get council bosses to invest in more road and pavement repairs, clean up our streets and parks and tackle crime, speeding and anti-social behaviour.

Gwennyth Gibson (Local Conservatives)

Residents of Pallion should elect a councillor who lives locally and gets things done.

A good local councillor is one who changes people’s lives for the better.

That is why the Local Conservatives have a major plan to invest in early years provision and youth services.

It is why we will put more money in your pocket, by cutting council tax, reintroducing free city centre parking and cancelling all parking permit charges for community parking management scheme (CPMS) areas across the city.

And it is why we will put more police on the streets – with a Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner – to make our streets safer.

Raymond Lathan (Reform UK)

I’m a retired family man who has lived in Sunderland for the whole of his life, and in Pallion since 1989.

Speaking to people throughout the region, I sense a real need for change, and Reform UK can deliver that change.

Before retiring in 2020, I worked for 50 years in various engineering roles and have been a business ambassador since 2005.

I deliver activities at schools throughout the North East to teach students the vital importance of getting a good education.

As a councillor, I would expand on those activities and devote much of my time to help ensure a good future for the next generations.

Having served an apprenticeship, I am keen to support the Reform UK Party’s Maritime Strategy for Sunderland, which will transform the city, bring back prosperity and well-paid jobs, including apprenticeships.

Dorothy Lynch (Green Party)

I’m very proud to represent the Green Party in Pallion.

If elected, I’ll work hard to represent your interests.

As a resident of the ward, I have first-hand experience of its problems. Fly-tipping and rubbish blight our streets.

We need pride in our environment and so I would work with the community to improve back lanes with greenery and suitable decoration – this has worked well in other areas.

I would campaign for a 20mph speed limit in all residential areas to reduce speeding traffic, making our streets safer.

A comprehensive home insulation programme would cut our bills and reduce carbon emissions – I would push the council to initiate this.

I have extensive experience of representing the interests of young people through my employment at Sunderland College.

I would use this experience to ensure the council hear the voices of the people of Pallion loud and clear.

Vote Green!

Karen Noble (Labour Party)

I have lived in Ford Estate for over 40 years. I do not know of a better place to live and work with the community spirit we have and the way we support each other.

I am passionate about our area. I have revitalised two buildings on Kayll Road including the beautiful Carnegie Library and turned them into thriving community hubs that benefit all residents.

I see every day the issues that matter to residents but then I do something to help.

I promote our community by inviting national, regional, and local media to celebrate the work we do.

I support thousands of people every year but could do so much more for ourarea as our local councillor.

Your vote is your voice, it has the power to shape our area and the city for years to come.