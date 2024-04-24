Meet the candidates standing for Houghton in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections due to take place next week, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Houghton (l-r) Top: Lynda Alexander, Sharon Boddy, Alyson Kordbarlag Bottom: John Price, Donna Thomas

Here’s what candidates in the Houghton ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Lynda Alexander (Reform UK)

I am a Sunderland resident who believes in putting our city first.

I have chosen to stand for Reform UK as we do things differentlyincluding not having a party whip.

This means I work for YOU, the resident, and don’t get caught up in party politics.

We believe in real local grassroots democracy which means listening to the residents and co-operating with others.

All elected representatives should have a say in the big decisions – not just the council executive.

Houghton needs investment in local businesses and services, better public transport links, cleaner streets and action on anti-social behaviour, which I would fight for if elected.

Sharon Boddy (Liberal Democrats)

Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for communities in Houghton which often get forgotten by council bosses.

Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

Local Lib Dems are also campaigning to get the council to listen to local people on issues like saving the National Glass Centre and bringing back Sunderland Airshow.

Alyson Kordbarlag (Green Party)

As a Green councillor, secure, sustainable housing would be one of my priorities.

In Sunderland, around 8,000 homes are empty while people, particularly the elderly and disabled, are on waiting lists.

I would make use of compulsory purchase orders to ensure that homes are not empty for more than a year.

We also need plans for new-build eco-efficient housing, to ensure that everyone has a decent home that they’re happy to live in.

I would push for speed limits of 20mph in all residential areas to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians and ensure that road resurfacing was carried out in all areas – not just the wealthier parts of the city.

Litter is a problem, and I would make sure vandal-proof, separated public-use bins for general waste and recycled materials are provided where they are actually needed.

Keep our streets clean and our green spaces green.

Craig Morrison (Local Conservatives)

I live in Houghton and am fully aware of the issues that we face locally and as a city.

The council’s decision to end free [after three] parking in the city centre has created a hostile environment for businesses.

M&S, Wilko and others have closed down – and shoppers are more likely to go to Durham or Newcastle as a result.

Sunderland needs a fresh start or it will be permanently out ofbusiness.

Local Conservatives are proposing increased investment in road repairs, measures to tackle speeding and more police on the streets.

All of this will be paid for by cutting council waste – like chauffeur-driven cars for councillors – and working with a strong Conservative Police Commissioner.

John Price (Labour Party)

I’m truly honoured to have again been selected to represent the Houghton ward as Labour candidate.

Having lived, worked and raised my family in the town, it has been a privilege to serve the community of Houghton in recent years.

I’m incredibly proud of our heritage and strong sense of community, which I hold close to my heart.

As your voice on Sunderland City Council, I take every opportunity to ensure that the best possible outcomes are delivered for all residents from all areas of our ward.

It’s exciting to see ongoing new housing developments and future retail regeneration projects which have helped attract more than 1,000 new families into our town.

Despite ongoing austerity measures introduced by the Conservative Government, which has increased family suffering and attacked living standards, I want to carry on working with residents to bring improvements, ensuring that Houghton continues to be a fantastic place to live, work and raise your family.

Donna Thomas (Independent)

The Houghton community and the residents, traders and services within it are my passion.

I truly believe local councillors’ priorities should be representing the community they serve rather than a political party.

Our communities deserve councillors to strongly represent them on Sunderland City Council around local issues and concerns.

I support a referendum for the return of Houghton Town Council, I strongly believe local people should have more of an input in their communities.

I’m a director of Houghton-le-Spring Residents CIC located in The Old Rectory.

I’m very proud of our ‘kids in the park’ free family fun days, funded by the community for the community.

I sit on multiple committees to give residents a voice.

I’m a Hetton town councillor and truly admire the transparency/public participation and service it delivers by unpaid councillors.