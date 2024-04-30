Meet the candidates for Washington West in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Washington West (clockwise from top left) Sam Cosgrove, Paul Leonard, Deborah Lorraine and Jimmy Warne. No image for Andrew Bex.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington West ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Andrew Bex (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

“Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Washington and Springwell Village which has been neglected by council bosses for too long.

“Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

“Vote Liberal Democrats for a fair deal for Washington.”

Sam Cosgrove (Local Conservatives)

“My name is Sam Cosgrove and my integrity means I will uphold the values and beliefs of everyone in the ward by contributing something new and different.

“I live in the ward. I see the damaging lack of material benefits considered to be necessities being withheld from Washington as a whole.

“I’m one person who likes to challenge conventional familiar expectations to bring together communities and give them a voice.

“I’m not a stereotypical candidate but I fight for what I believe is right and the work I’ve put into the ward over the past four years has made a difference to people’s lives.

“I’ll always give my best and I’m very transparent. I wouldn’t make promises I can’t keep and I wouldn’t tell residents just what they want to hear for votes.

“I work and I’m raising a family, but I always have time for anyone who needs help.”

Paul Leonard (Green Party)

“I am proud to represent the Green Party in Washington West.

“I grew up in Donwell and currently live in Blackfell with my family so I’m very familiar with local issues and concerns.

“I work in the renewable energy industry as an offshore engineer. Renewable energy is very close to my heart. I believe it can help us tackle climate breakdown and pollution on an international level while providing good-quality employment.

“As a councillor, I would campaign for the council to stop investing in fossil fuels and instead invest in community-owned renewable energy sources.

“These could provide cheaper energy to residents and businesses and attract new investment to the area. More money in people’s pockets would provide a boost to the local economy.

“It would give me great pride to represent our community and be involved in such positive changes. Vote Green for a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Deborah Lorraine (Reform UK)

“I’ve lived in Washington for over 30 years, so I am very aware of the concerns and issues within the area.

“I have recently retired from the NHS after almost 40 years of service and I am 100 per cent committed to working for the residents of Washington West and the wider area.

“I’ve grown tired of the current options on the ballot, and wish to provide the people of our area a better alternative to bring real change and investment to our area.

“I will fight for greater transparency on the Donwell HMOs situation and will work alongside campaigners as a strong voice on the council for Washington West.

“I will push to fight the recent crimewave in Washington by campaigning for a greater police presence and CCTV to act as a deterrent.

“Vote for a strong voice to stand up for your area this election and vote Reform UK.”

Jimmy Warne (Labour Party)

“I am Jimmy Warne, a former shipyard worker and trade union officer who has lived in our ward for 48 years. I have been your councillor since 2021.

“I have spent most of my adult life trying to help those around me by giving representation, often, for those who could not afford to pay a solicitor.

“Since being elected I have made myself available to anyone who needs me in any way I can.

“In 2023 I was appointed to the position of Washington Area Committee vice chair in recognition of my work to drive Washington forward.

“I am seeking the opportunity to continue working on behalf of residents. I pledge to:

“-Push for better enforcement of 20mph zones around our schools.

“-Continue to defend our green spaces.

“-Always work to the best of my ability and be accountable to you, the electorate.”