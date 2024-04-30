Meet the candidates for Washington South in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Washington South (clockwise from top left) Michal Chantkowski, Paul Donaghy, Brandon Feeley, Peter Noble and Sean Terry.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington South ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Michal Chantkowski (Green Party)

“For the last 13 years I have worked with the local community on a number of projects focusing on health and wellbeing, employability and culture.

“I believe Washington would benefit from Green policies such as proper funding for accessible and sustainable public transport (including a Metro link), home insulation (to cut energy bills) and better waste management.

“Our council’s record on recycling is appalling and I would seek to improve thisand reduce the costs poor management currently incurs.

“Residents’ views on these issues are too often ignored by the current Labour council – this is why we need a new Washington Town Council to bring local government closer to the people.

“If elected, I will use my skills and experience for you, making sure that Washington is connected, supported, and respected.”

Paul Donaghy (Reform UK)

“It has been an honour serving as your councillor since 2021. I have in my term carried out regular ward walks around Washington South, and reported potholes/flytipping and dangerous trees during Storm Arwen.

“I have also presented petitions to the council on such things as the spike in HMOs in Washington to give residents a voice.

“I continue to campaign for a town council in Washington to give residents an even greater say in their local area.

“If elected again, I look forward to helping be a key voice of scrutiny against the Labour council and to make sure Washington is not left behind.

“Vote for Paul Donaghy, vote Reform UK.”

Brandon Feeley (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“As your local candidate, I have lived in Washington South my entire life, originally in Mitford Close (Oxclose), and Mallard Close (Ayton).

“I used to play football every week on the Southern Area Playing Fields in Rickleton and now own my property at 27 years old in Glengarvan Close (Lambton).

“I have connections to all the villages I seek to represent.

“In the last 12 months, I have reported overflowing bins, potholes, blocked drains, and slippery leaves on the paths to Sunderland Council.

“Should I be elected, these would be my priorities;

“-Continue weekly walkabouts and be proactive.

“-Accountability as your local councillor.

“-Improve road safety.

“-Maintain green spaces.

“-Support our community groups.

“Please consider using your vote to support your local candidate.”

Peter Noble (Local Conservatives)

“I’ve lived in Washington all my life, currently in Ayton. Throughout that time, I’ve actively engaged in community matters.

“Through reporting and volunteering efforts, I’ve addressed various issues and supported vulnerable residents. As a trustee at a local youth charity, I’m committed to empowering young people.

“If elected on May 2, I’ll advocate for safer roads, combat anti-social behaviour, and champion the preservation of green spaces.

“I’ll ensure no child in Washington South goes without at Christmas, by working with local schools and donating money from my council allowance.

“It’s time for a change from the status quo, which has led to our community deteriorating. Those in power have neglected to do what a good councillor should do every day: work on behalf of residents.

“I offer a fresh perspective and pledge to enhance where we live. My commitments include holding monthly ward surgeries and being fully accessible to you.”

Sean Terry (Liberal Democrats)

“I live in Washington and work locally as an ICT technician, and I’m standing to give a voice to those who want an alternative to the Labour-run council.

“The Lib Dems on Sunderland Council have been the loudest political force over the past few years – campaigning to cut allowances and expenses, and to protect basic services.

“Ayton, Lambton, Oxclose and Rickleton deserve better.