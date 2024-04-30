Meet the candidates for Washington North in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Washington North (clockwise from top left) Elizabeth Brown, Svetlana Rakhimova, Michael Walker and Carlton West.

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington North ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Elizabeth Brown (Reform UK)

“Born and bred in Washington I have raised my two daughters here, I have strong ties within the community and understand the growing concerns among residents.

“I will fight for greater transparency regarding the recent spike in HMO housing and will fully work alongside campaigners as a strong voice on the council.

“Having witnessed first-hand the real effect of years of austerity, I have become increasingly aware of the indifference from both the Conservatives and Labour Party towards the hard-working people of the North East.

“As a former Labour Party member I strongly believe, like many others, Labour has deserted the working-class voters who built the party.

“It is time for change and reform within our society which is why I chose to join Reform UK.

“I am passionate about making a difference within our area and striving towards becoming a stronger, better-represented Washington.”

Svetlana Rakhimova (Local Conservatives)

“I live in Washington and believe it deserves a stronger voice on the city council – but I also support the Conservative plans to give Washington its own town council.

“Washington should not be fully run from Sunderland city centre – we should devolve local decision-making to the town.

“We also need to invest more in repairing our roads and stopping trolleys being tipped across the area. Only the local Conservatives have a plan that will deliver both.”

Michael Walker (Labour Party)

“I am very proud to once again have been chosen as a candidate to represent the Labour Party in Washington North.

“Having been a local resident in Washington for all of my life, I understand the issues which concern local people including myself, such as fly-tipping, antisocial behaviour, the need for improved police presence and the need for more local facilities such as youth provision.

“I am 40 years old and married to Linda with whom we have three children. I have previously been a school governor at Usworth Colliery and I currently volunteer as coach at a local children’s football team and liaise with many local community groups.

“I pledge if elected, to continue to listen to all groups, young and old within the community and will strive to push forward the Washington agenda and priorities for our area.”

Carlton West (Liberal Democrats)

“Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Washington which has been neglected by council bosses for too long.

“Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.