Meet the candidates for Washington East in the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Washington East (clockwise from top left) Hilary Johnson, Sean Laws, Ashton Muncaster and Crispin Welby.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington East ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Hilary Johnson (Local Conservatives)

“I live in the Washington East ward and I am standing to give local people a strong voice of opposition on the council.

“Local Conservatives propose establishing a Washington Town Council, so that we can look after our own affairs.

“Our manifesto also includes a commitment to reverse the recent council tax increase on day one and to offer residents a vote – through a referendum – on the city’s City of Sanctuary status.

“If you want more spent on fixing our roads, more action to tackle speeding and more investment in the things you care about, back the Local Conservatives to hold the council administration to account.”

Sean Laws (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I am Sean Laws; I have lived in our ward for over 30 years and have been yourcouncillor since 2021.

“When I stood for election I said that I would put Washington and its residents at the heart of everything I do.

“In 2023 I was appointed to the position of Washington Area Chair in recognition of my work to drive Washington forward.

“I am seeking the opportunity to continue working for Washington on your behalf. Together we can continue to unlock Washington’s potential as a great place to live and work.

“This is how:

“- Local approach – Washington deserves focus and investment. I will always put Washington and its residents at the heart of everything I do.

“- Green approach – I will continue to defend our green spaces.

“- Collaborative approach – I will always work with residents on the issues thatmatter to you.”

Ashton Muncaster (Reform UK)

“Living in Washington I like many others, believe it has been badly let down by the current council, Washington deserves a stronger voice representing them.

“I personally fully support the Reform UK plans to give Washington its own town council, as we should devolve local decision-making to the area.

“A town council will see local democracy working for the people of Washington.

“Washington East need councillors who will work for residents all year round not just at election time.

“I think our current local councillors do not truly represent residents’ best interests, putting party politics before people.

“I will work for and with the people of Washington to ensure economic prosperity and that Washington receives the investment it has gone years without.”

Crispin Welby (Liberal Democrats)

“I did my national service in the army as an officer. I lived and worked abroad for many years including USA and Mexico.

“I live with my wife, April, in Newriggs, Fatfield in the ward and am active with the Washington Theatre Group and running a conversation group in Spanish under the U3A.

“Do Gentoo and the Labour-controlled city council coordinate work well? Do they sometime pass the buck between them?

“Do you get good value from what you pay the city council in council tax?

“Obviously, I want you to vote for me. But please vote.

“Here in Washington I think about one voter in four votes Labour, and most of the other three out of four don’t vote.

“It does not have to be this way, it must change. There must be Washington councillors ready to ask questions of your council.