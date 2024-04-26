Meet the candidates for the Washington Central ward at the Sunderland City Council elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Sunderland’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters will head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on Sunderland City Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Sunderland City Council Local Election 2024 Candidates Washington Central (clockwise from top left) Audrey Jaitay, Ray Moore, Dianne Snowdon and Aimee Trow. No image for Linda Wood.

Here’s what candidates in the Washington Central ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Sunderland City Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Audrey Jaitay (Local Conservatives)

“Washington needs a strong opposition team to challenge our current councillors.

“The removal of the Albany pit wheel and its relocation to Silksworth cost taxpayers £17,500 and it was done without the consent of the whole community.

“That is why we need more scrutiny – so that Labour has to be accountable for decisions it makes.

“Only by voting for change can we have better local representation.

“I am a resident of the Washington Central ward and would be grateful for your support on Thursday, May 2.”

Raymond Moore (Green Party)

“At the moment, the rising cost-of-living is causing real distress to many households.

“As your councillor, I would make it my priority to reduce your bills. I would do this by rolling out home insulation and community renewable energy schemes, cutting the cost of energy and creating good quality jobs.

“Cheaper energy would also attract new investment to the area, boosting the economy.

“In other regions, the cost of public transport has been reduced by taking bus services back into public control. I would campaign for our region to do the same.

“Greens do things differently; we don’t have a party whip so we can vote in your best interests.

“As your councillor, I would listen to your concerns, work with other councillors, and find solutions to your problems. If you want change, vote Green on May 2.”

Dianne Snowdon (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“Having lived and worked most of my life in the Washington Central ward and having the privilege of serving this community as a Labour and Cooperative councillor since 2008, I am seeking re-election and I am asking for your vote.

“During my time as a ward councillor, I’ve been a school governor, trustee at WWIN [Wearside Women In Need], Bridge Women’s Project, Washington Mind and Columbia Community Association.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, when I worked as a vaccinator within the NHS, we have all seen heating bills, fuel and food prices all increase making day-to-day living tough for many families.

“If re-elected I will continue to support the residents of Washington Central ward to the best of my ability to ensure the area gets equitable funding for the decreasing council budget and ensure that adult social care and children‘s safeguarding remain as council priorities.”

Aimee Trow (Reform UK)

“Washington deserves better, and together we can change these tired, old attitudes with dedication to the local people and not to that of any party.

“Most of all I want to see accountability for our elected officials, Washington Central needs someone who will work for the people, not another political activist.

“We need to give control back to the people that is why I support the Reform UK plans to give Washington its own town council.

“Reform UK are a party who will deliver a referendum on a town council, which would devolve local decision-making to the local area.

“A town council will see local democracy working for the people of Washington.

“For a councillor who will fight for you, vote for Aimee Trow and vote for Reform UK.”

Linda Wood (Liberal Democrats)

(No picture provided)

“Wearside Liberal Democrats are providing a positive alternative to decades of the same party being in charge of Sunderland Council.

“Liberal Democrat councillors are a strong opposition voice on the council fighting for a fair deal for Washington which has been neglected by council bosses for too long.

“Successful campaigns by the local Lib Dems have seen free pest control services introduced and the £25 replacement wheelie bin fee axed.

“Lib Dems believe that instead of wasteful spending on councillor allowances or renting new council offices costing £2.5 million a year, council bosses need to improve and invest in basic services like street cleaning, tackling litter and flytipping, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and repairing our crumbling roads and pavements.

“Vote Liberal Democrats for a fair deal for Washington.”